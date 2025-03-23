The 3 Fast Food Chains That Serve Gluten-Free Fries

When you are on a gluten-free diet, it can be extremely difficult to still eat the foods you love while also accommodating your health. This can be even harder when wanting fast food, as you can't personally make the food yourself and be sure there will be no cross-contamination. But when it comes to enjoying crisp, hot fries, you can be sure that there are at least three fast food restaurants that serve gluten-free fries: Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, and In-N-Out Burger.

In theory, french fries should be gluten-free since they are made of simply potatoes, oil, and salt. However, there is always the chance that your fries won't be 100% gluten-free due to the inclusion of wheat in most fast food burgers and sandwiches, often cooked in shared fryers. These fryers may contain other gluten additives as well due to cross-contamination. However, if a fast food joint is dedicated to completely gluten-free fryers, then you can safely order and enjoy. These are the precautions that Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, and In-N-Out all take.

While the fries are not necessarily promoted or marketed as gluten-free (there is always potential for human error), looking at the respective allergen guides reveals that none of them contain gluten. In-N-Out's website states that its strangely controversial fries are cooked in 100% sunflower oil, while Five Guys' website notes that its fries are cooked in "refined peanut oil using fryers that cook absolutely nothing else." Similarly, Chick-fil-A's website expresses that the chain cooks its fries in canola oil, also using separate fryers.