Why In-N-Out Fries Are So Controversial Among Customers

In-N-Out Burger may have iconic burgers, but the fries ... well, they are a completely different story. Though In-N-Out's Double-Doubles are among the most popular fast food cheeseburgers, many are quite vocal about the chain's accompanying fried spuds. There is seemingly no shortage of descriptors to emphasize how much some consumers dislike them. While McDonald's golden fries are often regarded as the gold standard among fast food enthusiasts, the same cannot be said of In-N-Out's.

Advertisement

So, why are In-N-Out's fries seemingly so bad? The answer may lie in their preparation. On In-N-Out's website, the chain notes that the fries are fresh, hand-cut potatoes that are fried in sunflower oil — but not double-fried like most other chains. According to one Reddit user, those who enjoy the taste of potatoes will love In-N-Out's fries because they are, in the poster's words, "literally just diced potatoes fried in 100% sunflower seed oil, with some added salt and pepper."

The Reddit user also claims that McDonald's fries are so beloved because they contain more than just potatoes. While the Golden Arches famously utilizes four different potato varieties to make its fries, the fry oil also contains beef flavoring. Additionally, the fries also contain dextrose and natural flavoring, which further alters the flavor. Meanwhile, In-N-Out sticks to the classic potato and sunflower seed oil combo, which, for better or worse, sets them apart.

Advertisement