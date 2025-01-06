The Ingredient Chick-Fil-A Customers Want Out Of Their Waffle Fries

Of all the fast food chains out there, Chick-fil-A has some of the most dedicated fans, but when it comes to changing recipes, those fans don't mess around. Customers have been expressing their views on social media about the chain's new recipe for its Waffle Potato Fries, and, spoiler! It's not looking good. The Waffle Potato Fries now contain pea starch, the chain confirmed on its website, an ingredient that will allegedly help the fries "stay crispier, longer" — but at what cost?

Advertisement

Waffle Potato Fries aren't one of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken items, but they're a fan-favorite for sure. They're one of the few options for vegetarians, and they're also gluten free, which makes them a universally-loved side dish. This is, perhaps, part of the reason why customers are so distraught over the recent change, which Chick-fil-A refers to as "a slight adjustment."

Pea starch is added to the coating of the fries, and this helps them minimize the amount of oil that's absorbed during the frying process. Thus, this type of starch results in a crispier fry that retains its level of outer crunchiness for a long time, even after it has cooled down. Despite the seemingly positive change, customers have tasted the new recipe themselves to confirm that it is not, in fact, very positive.

Advertisement