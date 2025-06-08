These 3 Fast Food Restaurants Are The Most Religious

Chick-fil-A has locations in nearly every single U.S. state, and all of them close the doors on Sundays in what is, perhaps, the most transparent way to clue customers in to the chain's religious background. The "closed on Sundays" practice was started by the founder of Chick-fil-A, S. Truett Cathy. He wanted to honor the Sabbath, the holy day of rest, and encourage the employees to attend Sunday Church — even if it meant cutting into the weekend profits.

Cathy started the business in 1946 and was known for his zealous Christian beliefs that trickled into every aspect of the way Chick-fil-A was run. Under his reign, the path to employment at the restaurant was long and full of detailed personal questions, which some found intrusive. Although he didn't require his employees to be Christian, he did tell Forbes in 2007 that the workforce was expected to act in alignment with biblical principles. Over the years, the chain has seen many public controversies, particularly in regard to those principles, but the hot waters eventually calmed down when the restaurant refocused its public messaging.

Chick-fil-A is now owned by Cathy's grandson and continues to be open about its spiritual beliefs. The headquarters are clad in Christian symbolism and even feature a statue of Jesus. The chain's mission, posted on the official website, states that the main purpose of the business is "to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."