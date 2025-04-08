Foods That Jesus Likely Ate, According To A Historian
While most of us are familiar with the symbolic foods Jesus ate, such as unleavened bread and wine at the Last Supper, knowledge about the everyday meals of ancient Israelites is less common. To gain insight into what foods Jesus may have eaten on an ordinary basis, we interviewed Dr. Tova Dickstein, the curator of the Botanical Garden at Neot Kedumim, which dubs itself "the only Biblical Landscape Reserve in the world, where you can see and experience the Land of the Bible."
The work of Dr. Dickstein draws on a combination of Biblical texts, archaeological findings (including chemical analyses of pottery and even traces of pollen in the walls of ancient dwellings), and historical records to reconstruct the diets of the ancient people living in the region. Her expertise in this area allows us to understand the foods Jesus is likely to have eaten, not just as a reflection of the agricultural practices of his time, but also his ethno-religious and cultural traditions.
Through our conversation with Dr. Dickstein, we gained valuable insight into foods that would have been common in Jesus' diet — from the bread he broke and wine he drank to the fish caught from the Sea of Galilee, and from cultivated fruits to wild foraged plants gathered in the region's arid terrain. In the following sections, we'll delve into the rich culinary heritage of ancient Israel that shaped Jesus' diet.
Gleaned grains
Many types of ancient grains had been domesticated many centuries before Jesus' lifetime, and by the first century A.D., they were a cornerstone of the ancient Israelite diet, with wheat, barley, and farro being the most commonly eaten. Not only were grains cultivated and taken to market to be sold, but the practice of gleaning was a crucial part of the social fabric of ancient Israel.
The Hebrew Bible instructs farmers to leave a portion of their harvest for the poor, the widows, and the foreigners, so they could gather food. This practice was a way of helping the needy, a form of social justice. In Leviticus 19:9-10, God commands the Israelites to leave the edges of their fields unharvested to allow the poor to glean what is left after the primary harvest, demonstrating the community's responsibility to care for those less fortunate.
This custom was practiced within Israelite agricultural society for centuries, and by Jesus' time, it had become a key part of social welfare practices. In the New Testament, there is a reference to Jesus and his disciples gleaning in a field on the Sabbath (Matthew 12:1, Mark 2:23, Luke 6:1). When criticized for "working" on the Sabbath, Jesus defends the disciples, emphasizing the human need for sustenance over ritual rules.
Bread with vinegar
The abovementioned cereal grains were often used for baking bread, a staple food forming the cornerstone of most meals during Jesus' lifetime. These breads were typically made from just flour, water, and sometimes salt, with little to no leavening agents added. They were cooked on a hot stone or in a wood-fired oven, and they would have been eaten flat. Despite its modest nature, however, bread is frequently mentioned in Biblical texts as a divine provision, symbolizing sustenance and life.
For breakfast, Jesus and his contemporaries likely ate bread paired with soured wine (vinegar). Dr. Tova Dickstein points to the story of Ruth as a Biblical example of this simple meal. In the story, Ruth shares a breakfast of bread and vinegar with the harvesters in a barley field, a staple meal for commoners and field workers. "This simple combination was both practical and common in ancient times," says Dickstein.
In addition to baking bread, grains were also used to make porridges, added to stews, and toasted in a pot into what was known as kelli or "Biblical popcorn." It's easy to imagine that Jesus may have eaten kelli as a snack whenever he needed a simple food that was easy to prepare and could be eaten on the go.
Legumes
Like grains, legumes were also a significant part of the diet during Jesus' time, providing essential protein and nutrients. The most common legumes consumed were lentils, chickpeas, and fava beans. These plants were easy to grow and therefore affordable, so they played a vital role in maintaining a balanced diet, especially for poorer communities. Lentils were often cooked into stews or soups, providing a hearty, nutritious base for afternoon meals. Chickpeas, another staple, were used in a variety of ways, often ground into flour to make different types of dishes. Fava beans, although less common than lentils and chickpeas, were also grown and consumed as a high-protein food source.
Legumes were particularly important on the Sabbath, as the prohibition of cooking on this day led to the creation of slow-cooked stews that could be started the evening before and simmered overnight. The preparation of these legumes, often in combination with grains, made for filling, nutritious, and inexpensive meals.
Olive oil and olives
Olive oil was another popular accompaniment to bread that was highly valued, not only as a rich source of fat and calories — essential for energy — but also for its use in anointing and medicinal practices. This made it an indispensable commodity during Jesus' time. Dr. Tova Dickstein notes that archaeological discoveries at the Beit Guvrin site have uncovered facilities for producing olive oil, including olive presses, millstones, and bowls for collecting oil. These findings serve as evidence of the widespread use of olive oil in cooking, lighting, and ethno-religious rituals, highlighting its essential role in the daily and spiritual life of ancient Israelites.
For Jesus, therefore, olive oil would have been a fundamental part of his diet. Its versatility offered both nutrition and flavor, and it was deeply intertwined with the agricultural practices of the land. The olive tree and its products were not only vital for sustenance, but also symbolized the blessings of the land, holding significant spiritual and cultural importance in ancient Israel.
Seasonal fruits
Olives aside, ancient Israel was also home to numerous other fruits, including figs, dates, pomegranates, persimmons, and grapes. These fruits were integral to daily meals and directly tied to the agricultural cycles of the region, with their harvests marking key points in the year.
Dates were valued for their sweetness and high nutritional content, and they were often eaten on their own or used in cooking and baking. Dr. Tova Dickstein shares that exceptionally well-preserved date pits were found at the archaeological site Masada. One of the pits was sprouted again in 2005 and was named "Methuselah." These pits are evidence of ancient date varieties grown in the region, and taste exactly the same today as they did during Jesus' lifetime.
Pomegranates, with their many seeds, were another source of nourishment that also held symbolic significance in Israelite tradition, representing fertility and abundance. Figs were a staple, enjoyed both fresh and dried, and often referenced in Biblical texts as a symbol of peace and prosperity. Persimmons, though less mentioned in ancient texts, would have been available in the region and appreciated for their sweet, rich flavor, particularly when dried. Grapes were another essential fruit, consumed fresh, dried into raisins, or pressed into wine.
Wine
In ancient times, as now, vineyards were a common sight, and the production of wine was deeply ingrained in the agricultural practices of Israel. According to Dr. Tova Dickstein, "A huge wine factory from the fifth century A.D. has been uncovered at a site near Yavne. Archaeologists estimate that it produced about 2 million tons of white wine a year. The Israel Antiquities Authority said that this is the largest known wine factory in the world from this period."
For Jesus, wine would have been a natural accompaniment to meals, especially during major festivals and gatherings, such as the Passover Seder, where wine was consumed in four cups as part of the ritual. It was considered a staple, often diluted with water to moderate the alcohol content, as undiluted wine is too strong for regular consumption for hydration purposes. In addition to its role in meals, wine had spiritual significance. It was used in Israelite rituals and offerings, symbolizing joy, celebration, and God's provision. At the Last Supper, Jesus shared wine with his disciples, famously saying that it represented his blood, establishing the symbolic connection between wine and sacrifice that has since become a cornerstone of Christian tradition.
Wild greens
In addition to cultivated grains and fruits, Jesus likely ate a variety of wild foraged plants that were available in the region, as shown by the presence of wild plants in the archaeological record. As Dr. Tova Dickstein points out, "In the land of Israel, where there was little water, not many vegetables grew, and wild plants played an important part in the menu."
Some of the wild plants Jesus may have consumed include certain wid greens, such as mallow, mustard greens, and lamb's quarters (also known as wild spinach), as well as bitter herbs (known as maror), which could be found growing in open fields and would have been eaten either raw or cooked. The caper plant, native to the Mediterranean region, produces edible flower buds and berries, and may also have been used for their tangy flavor in dishes. While not a primary food source, thistles may have been used in times of scarcity. Some parts of the plant were edible and could be used to supplement other meals.
These wild plants, combined with cultivated foods, were part of the ancient Israeli diet. They would have been essential in providing a diverse range of vitamins and minerals.
Fish
Fish was a crucial source of protein in the region, abundantly available in the Sea of Galilee (aka the Lake Kinneret) and the Mediterranean Sea. Jesus is often depicted in the Gospels as consuming fish, notably in scenes like the feeding of the 5,000. The fish would likely have included tilapia (also known as St. Peter's fish), sardines, and carp, which were commonly caught in the region and salted for preservation.
According to Dr. Tova Dickstein, 3,000-year-old fish bones have been found in the City of David. "The fish bones reveal that, although Jerusalem is far from the sea, fish from the Mediterranean Sea and even fish from the Nile in Egypt were eaten there," she explains of their significance. Dr. Dickstein further notes that, at the Migdal site, which is located near the Sea of Galilee, "Salt ponds and fish remains were discovered, which provide evidence of a fishing industry and food preservation."
Noting that fish would have been used for both daily meals and sometimes even trade with the surrounding areas, Dr. Dickstein adds, "A fishing boat from the time of Jesus, similar to those mentioned in the New Testament, was also discovered at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee."
Meat
In addition to fish bones, Dr. Tova Dickstein shares that archaeologists have also found evidence in the form of "bones of cattle, goats, and sheep, but almost no pork" in the region. Indeed, lamb is a significant and symbolic source of meat frequently mentioned in the Hebrew Bible, especially during Passover, when lamb was sacrificed and roasted in ovens throughout Jerusalem.
Goats were also commonly raised by the ancient Israelites, as they were a good source of milk and meat, both of which would likely have been part of Jesus' diet. Beef, while consumed occasionally, would have been rarer due to the expense of raising cattle, and therefore reserved for the king and wealthy families who could afford to fatten up oxen. Poultry, especially pigeons, was another available option, particularly for those who could not afford larger animals. "Maresha was the first evidence of commercial poultry farming in the Land of Israel, and caves with small nests carved into their walls, where thousands of pigeons were raised for food and sacrifices, were found," says Dr. Dickstein.
Eggs
Dr. Tova Dickstein tells us that an intriguing archaeological discovery comes from excavations of the ancient sewage system in Jerusalem, where researchers uncovered a variety of food remains, including a significant number of eggshells, along with fig seeds, pomegranates, grapes, and fish. The presence of these eggshells suggests that eggs were a widely consumed food, accessible to people across different social classes.
"These findings offer a valuable glimpse into the urban diet of the Second Temple period (516 B.C. – A.D. 70)," Dr. Dickstein notes. "A time when Jerusalem thrived as a major city, bustling with pilgrims." Additionally, this discovery not only sheds light on the dietary habits of the time but also emphasizes how even everyday items, like eggs, were integral to both nutrition and practical measurements in ancient Jerusalem.
Dairy products
Dairy products were an important part of Jesus' diet, though they weren't as central as grains, fruits, and wild plants. The most common dairy products consumed were milk, cheese, and possibly some form of fermented dairy like yogurt or kefir. Milk was typically sourced from goats, sheep, and, to a lesser extent, cows. It was often consumed fresh but could also be fermented or curdled to preserve it. Cheese, made by curdling milk with acidic substances, was a widely consumed dairy product. The Bible even mentions g'vinah (cheese) in several places, indicating its presence in the diet. Cheese was a valuable protein source, especially when meat was scarce. While specific references to yogurt are absent, it's likely that a form of fermented dairy similar to yogurt was consumed. In addition to preserving the milk, this process would have helped make it easier to digest.
Dairy products were not only a practical food source, but they also had religious significance in Jewish rituals. Overall, dairy played a secondary but essential role in the diet of Jesus and his contemporaries, providing nourishment and variety.
Honey
Honey was a valuable and sought-after food in ancient Israel, and the Hebrew Bible frequently mentions honey in the context of God's provision, highlighting its importance as both a food and a spiritual symbol. It was considered a symbol of abundance and divine blessing, and Israel was often referred to as "the land of milk and honey," signifying the richness and fertility of the region. It is therefore likely that Jesus had access to and an appreciation for honey, one of the few naturally occurring sweeteners available in the region.
In Jesus' time, honey would have been used in a variety of ways. It could be eaten directly, drizzled over bread, or mixed with other foods like fruits, grains, or fermented dairy products, like kefir and yogurt. Honey was also used to sweeten beverages or to make preserves. Given its rich, natural sweetness, it was a prized food that provided a boost of energy, especially during a time before sugar was available.
In a diet where fruits and grains were staples, honey was a luxurious addition, offering a taste of nature's sweetness that was deeply woven into both the physical and spiritual fabric of ancient Israel. As Dr. Tova Dickstein explains, "In excavations of residential sites, pottery fragments of cooking and storage vessels were found and chemical tests identified traces of oil, wine, honey, etc."
Locust
According to the New Testament, and as Dr. Tova Dickstein points out, Jesus lived as an observant Jewish or Judean man about 2,000 years ago. Therefore, it is highly likely that he followed the Torah (the first five books of the Hebrew Bible), including the dietary laws that governed what could and could not be eaten, known as kashrut. The Torah outlines specific guidelines about which animals are fit for consumption, including which types of fish, birds, and mammals are permissible. For our purposes, most insects are forbidden, but locust was considered edible, according to Leviticus. In the New Testament, John the Baptist is described as eating wild honey and locusts (insects are a great source of protein) in the wilderness.
Meanwhile, the kashrut laws state that land animals must chew their cud and have split hooves — criteria that exclude pigs, which are considered unclean. Fish must have both fins and scales, ruling out shellfish and bottom dwellers like eel. The Torah also lists forbidden birds, including raptors and scavengers, while fowl and pigeons were considered clean.
The kashrut laws were more than just a set of dietary restrictions, however. They were central to the daily lives of the ancient Israelites as a way to maintain their spiritual and cultural identity, distinguishing them from other surrounding tribes.
Imported spices
Ancient Israel's strategic location along a key trade route connecting Egypt, Mesopotamia, and Rome positioned it as a significant crossroads for cultural and economic exchange. The region saw a steady flow of imports, including Roman wines, spices from the East, and wheat from Egypt. The Romans, who controlled parts of Israel during Jesus' time, set up military bases, markets, and trade centers, where they brought in their own food supplies to sustain their forces. These Roman settlements also influenced local food customs, as the presence of foreign goods became more prevalent in the cities.
Dr. Tova Dickstein believes that it is highly probable that Jesus would have encountered these imported foods in areas like Caesarea and Tiberias, which were centers of Roman governance and culture. Caesarea, as a Roman port city, was known for its bustling markets and trade routes, while Tiberias, located near the Sea of Galilee, attracted both locals and visitors from across the Roman Empire.
These cities, with their mix of Roman and local populations, would have offered a unique fusion of food, flavors, and culinary traditions. It is likely that Jesus, as part of the broader cultural and social fabric of the time, was exposed to these foreign influences — even if his diet was likely primarily based on locally available, seasonal foods.