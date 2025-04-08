Foods That Jesus Likely Ate, According To A Historian

While most of us are familiar with the symbolic foods Jesus ate, such as unleavened bread and wine at the Last Supper, knowledge about the everyday meals of ancient Israelites is less common. To gain insight into what foods Jesus may have eaten on an ordinary basis, we interviewed Dr. Tova Dickstein, the curator of the Botanical Garden at Neot Kedumim, which dubs itself "the only Biblical Landscape Reserve in the world, where you can see and experience the Land of the Bible."

The work of Dr. Dickstein draws on a combination of Biblical texts, archaeological findings (including chemical analyses of pottery and even traces of pollen in the walls of ancient dwellings), and historical records to reconstruct the diets of the ancient people living in the region. Her expertise in this area allows us to understand the foods Jesus is likely to have eaten, not just as a reflection of the agricultural practices of his time, but also his ethno-religious and cultural traditions.

Through our conversation with Dr. Dickstein, we gained valuable insight into foods that would have been common in Jesus' diet — from the bread he broke and wine he drank to the fish caught from the Sea of Galilee, and from cultivated fruits to wild foraged plants gathered in the region's arid terrain. In the following sections, we'll delve into the rich culinary heritage of ancient Israel that shaped Jesus' diet.