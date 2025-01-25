5 Protein-Rich Bugs We Should All Be Eating More Of

We know it sounds gross — eating bugs. Those creepy crawly things that squirm around in the soil, eat your potted plants, or get stuck in the house buzzing frantically to escape. But look a little deeper and you'll find that insects can actually be more than nuisances. They can be a highly nutritious, safe-to-eat, and surprisingly tasty food source. There are over 2,000 species of edible insects in the world, with some cultures having a pretty well-established relationship with eating bugs as either a staple or a delicacy.

In Bangkok, Thailand, alone, there are over 164 different types of insects being sold as fast food or snacks. Africa, Mexico, and much of the rest of Asia and Latin America are quite well known for their entomophagy – that is, the practice of eating insects. From taco toppings and skewers to crunchy bite-sized snacks, insects have long been incorporated into global cuisine in many different ways. However, in the Western world, eating insects is still more of a novelty than a culinary choice.

But researchers are starting to edge edible bugs onto the food map, having discovered that they produce fewer carbon emissions than livestock, need less food and less land to cultivate, and often, are more nutritious than your standard beef and chicken. In fact, the United Nations declared insects a sustainable protein source in 2013, which is how entomophagy has become a more accepted practice worldwide. With that in mind, there are five protein-rich bugs that we should all be eating more of because they're actually so good for us: grasshoppers (or locusts), crickets, mealworms, bee larvae, and caterpillars.

