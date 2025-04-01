Which Grains Are Considered 'Ancient'?

Interest in ancient grains has been on the rise for a while now, but there's still some confusion about what ancient grains really are. Simply put, there's no singular or strict definition, and all grains are ancient just by virtue of being around way longer than us humans. However, a loose definition of an ancient grain is one that has been unchanged for hundreds of years. That means that while your typical modern wheat varietal wouldn't count, there are still tons of other grains that could be considered ancient.

Grains are grass-like plants (also sometimes called cereals). Not just limited to wheat and barley, this sweeping category also includes rice and corn, which might be surprising. The oldest and least changed foods on the list — think blue corn, black barley, and red rice — are heirloom varieties of more popular modern grains. There are tons of ancient grains outside of the typical Western diet, too. Amaranth, sorghum, and teff come to mind.

Quinoa used to be in this category too, until it became a big hit that you can now find in basically any vaguely health-conscious restaurant or supermarket. Finally, despite modern wheat itself not making the cut, several ancient varietals of wheat like farro, einkorn, and spelt do. So, good news: If you're aiming to add more ancient grains to your diet, you have a wealth of them to try out.