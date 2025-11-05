10 Vintage Fast Food Collectibles Everyone Used To Have In Their Kitchen

For many people, a trip to Burger King was a special treat in the 1990s. The fast food chain was slightly different from the way it is today. In fact, for a time, it even offered evening table service. But one of the biggest draws for many kids — aside from the chicken tenders, fries, and burgers, of course — was the promotional products. The Kids Club Meals included toys often associated with films or TV shows like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" or "The Little Mermaid." And then there were the Disney cups.

In 1994, every kid wanted a limited-edition Disney cup. These collectible items featured designs from Disney favorites like "Aladdin," "Peter Pan," and "The Lion King." Many people still have their Burger King Disney cups from the 1990s. Some still drink from them regularly or have even handed them down to their own children. If you've lost yours, you can buy a whole set on eBay. At the time of writing, a set of 12 is listed for more than $86.

However, if you still have these cups in your kitchen, drinking from them might not be the best idea. In 2010, a laboratory test commissioned by The Associated Press found high levels of lead and cadmium in the decorative paint of many old fast food collectible glasses. The Burger King cups that were tested were from the 1980s, but it's better to be safe than sorry.