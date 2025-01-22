Which Came First: A&W Root Beer Or Restaurants?

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a frothy and sweet root beer float. Spicy notes of cinnamon with hints of molasses, caramel, vanilla, and wintergreen are what give root beer its unique flavor and keep it a mainstay soft drink. The real reason root beer was invented dates back to European colonists in the 1600s, who needed to treat water with herbs and roots to make it safely drinkable. Centuries later, the first mug of A&W root beer was distributed at a homecoming parade in 1919 held in honor of those who served during World War I. Soon after, Roy Allen opened up the very first A&W restaurant as a roadside stand in Lodi, California. Eventually, Allen and Frank Wright expanded the brand, and the rest is history.

A&W maintains its reputation as one of the best root beer brands for several reasons, the first of which is its trademark flavor. According to A&W Restaurants, "A&W's signature Root Beer is made fresh in each restaurant with real cane sugar, water, and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices, and berries and served in a frosty mug." A&W franchises were at the height of popularity in the 1970s, with over 2,000 locations, though this dwindled to less than 500 by the mid-1980s. With many peaks and valleys to its success (and multiple changes in ownership over the years), as of 2024, there are over 850 locations in operation.