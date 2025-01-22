Which Came First: A&W Root Beer Or Restaurants?
There's nothing quite as satisfying as a frothy and sweet root beer float. Spicy notes of cinnamon with hints of molasses, caramel, vanilla, and wintergreen are what give root beer its unique flavor and keep it a mainstay soft drink. The real reason root beer was invented dates back to European colonists in the 1600s, who needed to treat water with herbs and roots to make it safely drinkable. Centuries later, the first mug of A&W root beer was distributed at a homecoming parade in 1919 held in honor of those who served during World War I. Soon after, Roy Allen opened up the very first A&W restaurant as a roadside stand in Lodi, California. Eventually, Allen and Frank Wright expanded the brand, and the rest is history.
A&W maintains its reputation as one of the best root beer brands for several reasons, the first of which is its trademark flavor. According to A&W Restaurants, "A&W's signature Root Beer is made fresh in each restaurant with real cane sugar, water, and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices, and berries and served in a frosty mug." A&W franchises were at the height of popularity in the 1970s, with over 2,000 locations, though this dwindled to less than 500 by the mid-1980s. With many peaks and valleys to its success (and multiple changes in ownership over the years), as of 2024, there are over 850 locations in operation.
What makes A&W special
Practically synonymous with root beer, the A&W brand has secured its place in popular culture as the oldest franchised restaurant chain in the U.S. Yet, by keeping up with current trends and hosting engaging publicity events, A&W has managed to maintain its relevance in the modern day. In June 2024, A&W partnered with "Granfluencer" Baddiewinkle on a campaign to provide free root beer floats for life to those aged 100 years and older. A few months later, the brand hosted a "Float Flex" contest to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day, doubling as a charitable partnership with the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit. Through its Rooty's Mug Club, A&W also offers free root beer floats to members every year on their birthday.
As long as there are enticing recipes to make with root beer — such as root beer float cupcakes and, of course, the ever-popular dessert float — A&W will continue to make its mark. Other savory options for the famous beverage, like root beer-marinated chicken, remind us that there's no shortage of uses for the soft drink. Wherever you travel, if you spot an A&W restaurant at the roadside, be sure to pull over for a bite and a sip of nostalgia.