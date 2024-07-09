Root Beer Gives Your Chicken A Unique Sweet And Savory Flavor

Chicken is a versatile protein that can take on a myriad of interesting flavors, depending on the seasoning blend or marinade you use. Whether grilled on a barbecue, slow-cooked in a crockpot, roasted in the oven, or prepared using a different method for cooking chicken, you can infuse the protein with just about any flavors of your choosing. Using soda as a meat marinade might seem questionable to the uninitiated, but it is as useful as it is delicious. Root beer is the perfect marinade to bring out the savory tastes of chicken, while adding balance through the sweetness of the soda.

The original taste of root beer came from the roots of the sassafras tree. The extract from this root was typically combined with such spices as cinnamon, allspice, and anise, and then sweetened with honey, molasses, or vanilla. Then, in the 1960s, a study led to the Food and Drug Administration banning the use of sassafras root extract, causing manufacturers to pivot toward artificial root beer flavor. This means that flavors will vary among the best root beer brands. With that said, the general taste of root beer can be described as herbal, earthy, and sweet. This composition makes for a great-tasting chicken marinade, no matter what way you prepare your meat.