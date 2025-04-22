Do Pizza Hut Buffets Still Exist?

Picture it: It's the early 1990s. Pizza Hut is a part of your suburban-kid routine. You're even motivated to read all summer to earn your free personal pizza through the Book It! program. It's likely your local Pizza Hut even had a buffet then, but is that still true? The chain's buffet was on the rise in the 1980s, offering all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, and breadsticks, washed down by fizzy soda in red plastic cups. By the '90s, the feast included irresistible stuffed-crust pizza, which Pizza Hut may have invented. It's hard to think of a meal more nostalgic than lunch at the Pizza Hut buffet, which leads many of us in the 21st century to wonder if any of these still actually exist.

The short answer is, yes, there are still Pizza Hut buffets out there. In July 2024, the chain announced it was bringing back the dining room model. Although the buffet was not going to be featured in every location, the company didn't provide much more information beyond the initial announcement. Let's be honest, this chain is known for marketing stunts — just a few months after the buffet news, Pizza Hut released a tomato wine. However, the buffet reveal didn't seem to be a temporary pop-up or single-location experiment, as locations have since been reported on social media. Finding one just takes a little research.