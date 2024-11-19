Pizza Hut's New Wine Tastes Like One Of Its Core Ingredients
Everyone knows that when you are eating a slice of Pizza Hut pizza, the thought running through your mind is: "I wish I could drink this in wine form." Okay, maybe not, but that's just because you don't dream as big as the people over at The Hut, who are launching a brand new pizza wine starting today and available for a limited time only. That may raise a few eyebrows, but the pizza professionals aren't throwing any Pizza Hut stuffed crust cheese wine your way; the specialty wine is made from tomatoes, which the chain says "captures the essence of Pizza Hut's signature flavors in every sip."
Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut is made from ripe tomatoes and natural basil, and created in partnership with Kansas winery Just Beyond Paradise, according to a press release from the company. The pizza flavors in the wine include a blend of fresh herbs, spices, and ripe tomato notes, along with toasted oak, which Pizza Hut says evokes the taste of a baked pizza crust. Despite being made from tomatoes, this doesn't appear to be a gimmick — the final flavor is said to be similar to a white wine, and it should be served chilled. The Pizza Hut Tomato Wine will be available for sale online exclusively at Irvinewinery.com, and the stock is limited at around 1,000 bottles, so while you'll have a good chance to snag some, fans will have to act fast.
Pizza Hut's new Tomato Wine is a fresh alcohol made to pair with Pizza Hut pizza
If you are looking to score some of Pizza Hut's Tomato Wine, you can get it in two forms. Single bottles of the wine are available for $25, although you must purchase at least two bottles per order. There is also a gift box available for people who want to keep showing their devotion to Pizza Hut once the wine is gone. For $60, the limited-edition gift set includes one bottle of the Tomato Wine, two Pizza Hut branded wine glasses, and a wine opener.
And if you need some pizza to pair with your Tomato wine, the chain is also bringing back a deal that includes some of Pizza Hut's most popular menu items: the Triple Treat Box. For $19.99 the box includes two medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks, and a dessert, making it a pretty attractive fast food value meal. And for the holidays, the box will also come with a festive patterned design in Pizza Hut's signature red and white colors. Combined with the new Tomato Wine, Pizza Hut is ready to sell you a whole pizza party.