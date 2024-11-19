Pizza Hut's New Wine Tastes Like One Of Its Core Ingredients

Everyone knows that when you are eating a slice of Pizza Hut pizza, the thought running through your mind is: "I wish I could drink this in wine form." Okay, maybe not, but that's just because you don't dream as big as the people over at The Hut, who are launching a brand new pizza wine starting today and available for a limited time only. That may raise a few eyebrows, but the pizza professionals aren't throwing any Pizza Hut stuffed crust cheese wine your way; the specialty wine is made from tomatoes, which the chain says "captures the essence of Pizza Hut's signature flavors in every sip."

Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut is made from ripe tomatoes and natural basil, and created in partnership with Kansas winery Just Beyond Paradise, according to a press release from the company. The pizza flavors in the wine include a blend of fresh herbs, spices, and ripe tomato notes, along with toasted oak, which Pizza Hut says evokes the taste of a baked pizza crust. Despite being made from tomatoes, this doesn't appear to be a gimmick — the final flavor is said to be similar to a white wine, and it should be served chilled. The Pizza Hut Tomato Wine will be available for sale online exclusively at Irvinewinery.com, and the stock is limited at around 1,000 bottles, so while you'll have a good chance to snag some, fans will have to act fast.

