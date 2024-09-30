10 Popular Menu Items From Pizza Hut, Ranked

It's 7 p.m. on a Friday night. You are tired from a long week, and hungry. Pizza it is, you think. But fast. So, you log on to Pizza Hut's website only to see the menu you remember from your childhood look different. An existential crisis starts brewing inside your brain as you contemplate what to order. You like original pepperoni, right? Or, should you go with a brand-new item, always with the risk that you might not enjoy it?

Fear not, as this self-proclaimed pizza expert is here to guide you. What are my qualifications? I live in the recently dethroned pizza capital of the United States: New York City (officially losing out to Connecticut's apizza city, New Haven). I was born and raised in the heart of the pizza belt, and due to both of my aforementioned qualifications, I have both made, eaten, and studied quite a lot of pizzas in my work as a journalist.

There are several factors that should impact your decision when ordering from Pizza Hut and, they are what I used to rank these popular items. The first element is time. The longer it takes you to pick up or have your order delivered, the more quality is lost. The second factor is expectations versus reality. If the menu says the crust is crispy, it better be crispy.

The third factor is price. Pizza is a relatively inexpensive takeout option but can add up quickly depending on how many toppings and extras you choose. If you're looking to splurge, go for it, but I accounted for the price for each item on the list. Finally, personal taste and history are usually the greatest factors in determining what we enjoy.