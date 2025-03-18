14 Chain Restaurant Buffets That No One Remembers Anymore

There's nothing quite as synonymous with American culture as an all-you-can-eat buffet. A mainstay of the U.S. dining experience during the '70s and '80s, buffets were a national phenomenon. Now, in a decline since their heyday, many household restaurant chains that were once renowned for their lavish spreads and unlimited portions have shut their doors.

Still, buffets once stood as a proud symbol of American indulgence. With endless choices, unlimited portions, and, most importantly for many, the ultimate bang for your buck, buffets were a staple of dining out. It didn't begin in the United States, though. In the early 18th century, the Swedes reinvented the brännvinsbord, a pre-dinner tradition of appetizers and drinks, into the buffet-style smörgasbord. It was only in the 1940s that the buffet trend entered America when a Las Vegas casino employee by the name of Herb McDonald accidentally pioneered all-you-can-eat buffets in the U.S.

It wasn't long until restaurant chains across America perfected the buffet, with 24-hour all-you-can-eat spreads being offered throughout the country. By the '80s, there were multiple options in every city and town, with fast food chains like Pizza Hut, Popeyes, and KFC latching onto the trend. Today, however, it seems that most have had their fill of the buffet trend. Many of the household-name buffets that Americans used to love are no more.