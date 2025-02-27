11 Underrated Buffet Items At Popular Buffet Chains You Should Try

When you first think of Golden Corral buffet items, what comes to mind? Probably not fried chicken. There are plenty of chain restaurants that boast fried chicken as their signature offering, but Golden Corral is not one of them. That being said, Golden Corral is known for its breadth of options, so it shouldn't surprise you that fried chicken is on the menu, even if you haven't made a beeline for it when you've visited in the past. Well, we're here to tell you that it's definitely worth a try. Is it the fanciest, most drop-dead delicious fried chicken you'll ever have? Probably not. But for all-you-can-eat buffet standards, this stuff is really good.

You know when you get a piece of fried chicken and discover that about half of it is breading? That's not what you'll get here. Rather, that breading is nice and light with a crispiness to it that'll immediately make you want to take another bite. It's fatty enough to have that luscious texture you expect from fried chicken, but it's far from being too greasy. Plus, the chicken itself is nice and tender, which provides a perfect textural contrast to the crispy skin and breading. Add in a distinctive note of black pepper, and it should be obvious why this fried chicken is on our must-try list at Golden Corral.