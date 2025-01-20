7 Times All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Kicked Customers Out

When you go out to eat at an all-you-can-eat restaurant, you probably assume that you can, in fact, eat however much you want. That's basically true, but admittedly, there are some exceptions — like when people stay for far longer than any normal meal should take or they eat several meal's worth of food in one sitting. In fact, there are many stories dotting the internet about people who have gotten kicked out of all-you-can-eat buffets for just that reason (among others).

Advertisement

Are they in the wrong by pushing the limits of what an all-you-can-eat buffet offers, or should the restaurants in question have let them stay and really consume everything they wanted to eat? And what else have people done to get themselves kicked out of these kinds of establishments? We're taking a closer look at seven different instances in which people were kicked out of all-you-can-eat joints, so maybe you can avoid the same fate the next time you find yourself ravenous at a place that supposedly has no limits.