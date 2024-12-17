The First Buffet In Las Vegas Originally Only Cost A Dollar

For more than 80 years, Las Vegas has been an ever-evolving, incandescent shrine to excess. Pick nearly any vice, and there's a place in this desert oasis willing to help you overindulge, and that includes food as well. In fact, Vegas was long known as the buffet capital of America. While visitors these days expect decadent, sprawling spreads, the city's original endless meal was actually a much humbler affair, costing guests a mere buck to sit and eat (though some sources say $1.25). In 1946, the Chuck Wagon, later rebranded as the "Buckaroo Buffet," sat inside the El Rancho Vegas, the first resort hotel on what would become the infamous Las Vegas Strip. The buffet introduced famished gamblers to the 24-hour smorgasbord, and Vegas was never the same.

The initial offerings were, let's just say, limited. Cheese, cold cuts, and salads made up the bulk of the original menu. It turns out, the buffet's creation was a complete accident. It all began when Herb McDonald, a locally renowned Las Vegas hotel publicist, took a meal break while working at El Rancho. When he pulled out ingredients to make a sandwich at the bar, passing guests took notice. Once McDonald realized they were hungrily eyeing his meal, he set up a similar array of snacks that became available around the clock. Not only did the buffet concept take off at El Rancho, but other casino operators sought to copy its success by adding cafeterias with bottomless provisions to their properties.

