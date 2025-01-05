11 Best Kid-Friendly Buffets In The US
If you're trying to find a place to eat with kids, you might want to check out a kid-friendly buffet. These restaurants allow both adults and children to enjoy the dining experience. Since buffets often have more food options than a regular restaurant, everyone is likely to find something that they like to eat — which is great if you have picky eaters. Plus, there's more to the experience than just food. We made a list of some of the best buffets across the country that also offer kid-friendly activities and attractions so that you could find one near you.
All the kid-friendly buffets on our list are destinations in themselves, and we wanted to give you an idea of what food and experiences you can expect from each one. While the prices may vary at these locations may vary, it's important to remember that you're getting more than all-you-can-eat food; you're also getting an experience and memories that the kids in your care can cherish.
While some of the kid-friendly buffets on our list are only in one city, several of them are chain restaurants with several locations. So, even if there's not one near you, you may encounter them while traveling. So, keep this list of kid-friendly buffets in mind next time you're deciding on where to eat with kids, as they're all well-reviewed or ones we've visited firsthand.
Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet in Surfside Beach, SC
If you're looking for a good seafood spot in the Myrtle Beach area that is also kid-friendly, try Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet. When you tell your kids that there are live pirates and mermaids, you'll probably not have to do much convincing to get them on board.
The whole restaurant is pirate and mermaid-themed, and it's popular enough that it can seat 500 people at its busiest. The 105-foot buffet is in the shape of a boat, complete with sails. It features Calabash-style seafood, which is an iconic style of seafood that originated in North Carolina. Plus, it has Southern fare, meats, a cold seafood bar, a salad bar, soups, and desserts. Customers like that there's also a special section that features plenty of kid favorites, like chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, and mozzarella sticks. Not only are there cocktails, but there are plenty of mocktails and other drinks for kids, too.
Kids can pose with any of the servers, who are dressed like pirates. Plus, there's a large pool near the dining area that is full of mermaids doing tricks in the water and handing out little treasures like necklaces to kids. The cost is all-inclusive, with kids under age four eating free with an adult purchase.
(843) 712-2939
1100 Water Ave, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Chef Mickey's in Lake Buena Vista, FL
While there are several buffets at Disney World, they don't all have kid-friendly food to go with the experience. That's why we'd suggest trying Chef Mickey's. Not only are there characters roaming around greeting children, but even picky kids like the food. And since the monorail has a stop nearby, you can make a reservation and plan for the restaurant to be your first or last stop for the day.
There's both a breakfast buffet at Chef Mickey's from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a dinner buffet from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The breakfast buffet features favorites like biscuits and gravy, waffles, French toast, pancakes, croissant beignets, eggs, fruits, cheese, and plenty of favorites for kids. The dinner menu has options like meats, plant-based seasonal dishes, macaroni, veggies, stir fry, and kid-focused entrées. Plus, there are plenty of fun alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to sip on.
Customers think it's one of the best character experiences at the parks. Kids even get autographed cards from the characters. And don't forget to keep your napkin so that you can participate in a song with the characters at the end of your meal. Plus, there are stores nearby for shopping as well as an arcade. You can also see the evening fireworks at the Magic Kingdom from some areas of the restaurant. The character experience is included with the buffet price and kids two and under eat free.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/contemporary-resort/chef-mickeys
(407) 939-5277
4600 World Lake Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Incredible Pizza (Multiple locations)
Incredible Pizza is a buffet destination where you can stay for hours because there are so many fun activities available. It has six locations in Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. There are four different dining rooms with fun 1950s themes at each location. The 80,000 square foot facilities allow plenty of room for fun, too.
Our family has visited the buffet on many occasions, and while it's nothing to write home about, both adults and kids will find something they like. Not only does it serve pizza, but you'll also find a salad bar, hot dogs, soup, pasta, mac and cheese, Mexican food, Asian fusion, and local options like chicken pot pie (our favorite).
There are various price packages that allow diners access an unlimited buffet, and include a game card. The game cards allow you to play arcade games, air hockey, and more. You can turn in your tickets for prizes. Attractions vary by location and may include options like go-karts, mini golf, bumper cars, mini bowling, and immersive virtual reality experiences. If you have smaller kids, they'll enjoy the games and rides in Tiny Town. The cost includes games and attractions and varies depending on how many you want to experience.
Multiple locations
Pizza Ranch (Multiple locations)
Pizza Ranch has 218 locations in 13 states, making it one of the easier kid-friendly buffets to locate when you're on a road trip. They all have pizza buffets, and 88 locations have a FunZone arcade with games to enjoy. So, you'll want to check the location listing on the chain's website to see if the one closest to you has an arcade or not.
Pizza Ranch has lots of food options on its buffet, including pizza, and plenty of other adult and kid-friendly choices. Besides pizza, it has home-cooked sides, fried chicken, wings, salads, and desserts. And the food is good enough that some people even order its buffet items to-go. Some Pizza Ranch locations also offer kids-eat-free nights with the purchase of an adult buffet.
At the FunZone arcade, the more games you play, the more tickets you win, and the more prizes you can earn. Customers find that the games are ones that all ages can enjoy, even if you bring grandma along. The buffet price is separate from the game prices, and customers find that the games are well-priced.
Multiple Locations
Austin's in Pflugerville, TX
Austin's, located in the suburbs of Austin, Texas, is a great amusement park for kids. Though, there are bar games for the adults, too, and plenty of attractions for the whole family.
While Austin's two restaurants, the Bar & Grill and Revl Social Club, are open throughout the week, you can only experience the buffet on the weekend from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On school holidays when kids are more likely to visit, it tends to have extended hours. The buffet always has plenty of dishes that both kids and adults will like, including pizza, Asian dishes, and other entrées. Plus, there are cocktails for the adults.
There are tons of games to play at Austin's after you finish eating. There are bar games like billiards and darts, as well as an indoor, 12-hole mini-golf course. There are also arcade games to enjoy. Plus, different passes allow you to enjoy different activities, like go-karts, rock climbing, batting cages, amusement rides, bowling, an XD theater, bumper boats, and laser tag. With fun things to do both inside and out, it's a great place to eat and have fun, no matter the weather.
(512) 670-9600
16231 IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Jake's Unlimited in Mesa, AZ
Jake's Unlimited is similar to Austin's, but you'll find it in Mesa, Arizona. It's a great place for both kids and adults to have fun while noshing from the buffet. And it's also a popular place for kids to have parties.
No matter which day of the week you visit, the buffet is open until 9:00 p.m. It includes pizza, pasta, salad, dessert, ice cream, and drinks. But people visit Jake's more for the fun than the food, so don't expect fare that's amazing. Some visitors even manage to eat lunch at the buffet before playing games and then eat supper there before leaving. Adults can also grab a beer or cocktail at the Elixir bar.
There are several amusement park rides, bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality games, and bowling. Plus, there are midway games and arcade games. If you're over 18, you can also play billiards. So, it's a place for everyone to enjoy. You can get passes to the buffet alone or get ones that include activities. Kids under three get in free with adult admission.
(480) 771-1085
1830 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204
Mr. Gatti's Pizza and Gattitown (Multiple locations)
You can find Mr. Gatti's Pizza and Gattitowns in 20 states across the U.S., ranging as far west as Arizona, as far east as North Carolina, as far north as Ohio, and as far south as Florida. It's been open for over 50 years, so it's not going anywhere.
The buffets at Mr. Gatti's Pizza and Gattitown have several types of pizza, appetizers like cheese sticks and breadsticks, wings, pasta, mac and cheese, salads, and desserts. And, according to reviews, the food is pretty good. Some locations also have a theater room that allows you to watch a kid's movie while you eat your pizza.
Once you're finished eating, it's time to use a self-service kiosk to buy a game card. Then, you can start enjoying all the arcade games, rides, and attractions your location has to offer. If you have a Gattitown, it's likely to be an even larger facility. For example, the one in Lexington, Kentucky has 30,000 square feet of games and attractions. Some options you might find include bumper cars, indoor playgrounds, carousels, car racing, Skee-Ball, air hockey, virtual reality experiences, and carnival-style games. The better you do at the games you play, the better the prizes you can win at the Gatti Goods store. If you have your eye on something big, be sure to save your points from every visit. The cost of the buffet is separate from the games, as you'll need to buy a game card at a game kiosk. Kids three and under eat free.
Multiple locations
The Grand Country Buffet in Branson, MO
If you're planning a trip to the destination city of Branson, Missouri, why not plan it around a kid-friendly buffet? The Grand Country Buffet at the Grand Country Resort has both good food and plenty of activities that kids can enjoy. However, don't confuse it with the now-defunct Old Country Buffet because they're not the same.
There are four restaurants at the Grand Country Resort — one of which is the buffet. For breakfast, you'll find hot items like bacon and eggs and cold items like fruit and cereal. The lunch and dinner options are traditional Southern fare, with plenty of meats and sides. Plus, there's a salad bar and dessert bar. The buffet also known for having exceptional biscuits.
Whether you're staying at the resort or not, you can still enjoy any of the activities there. Each attraction is priced separately; you'll find go-karts, laser tag, an XD simulator ride, three types of mini-golf (both inside and out), bumper cars, and mini-bowling. There's also an arcade, an indoor waterpark, and live shows on site. If you're also staying in the resort, you already get waterpark passes and discounts on shows and food. So, it can be part of a package deal, or you can just come for the buffet.
(417) 335-2434
1945 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616
The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood in Myrtle Beach, SC
Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood can fit 1,000 people, making it one of the largest buffets in the U.S. It's not only famous for its Calabash-style seafood buffet, but also its array of kid-friendly activities.
The buffet features over 170 items, including seafood, meats, veggie side dishes, pasta, bakery items, and desserts. There are also plenty of the items for even the pickiest kids, like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and chicken tenders. Diners can choose from 11 uniquely-decorated dining rooms or opt to dine on the waterfront deck.
When you first enter the restaurant, you'll see a 30-foot ship model, which is just part of the restaurant's model ship collection. The collection is one of the largest in the world and even includes a Mayflower replica. The whole restaurant is a museum of nautical displays and artifacts. Kids can climb into some of the ship models in the downstairs children's nautical adventure area. They can also check out a shipbuilder's workshop and admire the stuffed fish in the dry sea aquarium. Plus, it's possible for kids to get their pictures taken with pirates. The cost of the buffet allows you to see and experience everything, but you'll want to know that toddlers don't eat free.
(843) 449-0821
9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Goofy's Kitchen in Anaheim, CA
Goofy's Kitchen is one of the best restaurants at Disneyland. It's a buffet dining experience that allows kids to meet some of their favorite Disney characters.
The food is good, but most people come for the character interaction. You can order from the breakfast buffet from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Select from a variety of baked goods, Mickey-shaped waffles, pancakes, omelets, sausage, bacon, egg dishes, fruit, and more. Or, stop by for brunch between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The dinner buffet is served later, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and features meats, seasonal vegetables, salads, mac and cheese, pizzas, pastries, and desserts.
Goofy's Kitchen transforms for the holidays with holiday-themed decor, music, and expanded menus. Plus, there's a holiday-themed button available, and the characters offer autographs. Since lots of customers park in downtown Disney, they often plan to spend time at Goofy's Kitchen afterward. The cost includes the food and character experience and you'll need a reservation to visit.
disneyland.disney.go.com/dining/disneyland-hotel/goofys-kitchen
(714) 781-4636
1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802
Cicis Pizza (Multiple locations)
Another one of the best kid-friendly buffets in the U.S. is Cicis Pizza. It's known for its cheap pizza buffets and game rooms.
We've visited Cicis all-you-can-eat buffet numerous times, and it has a wide variety of offerings on its all-you-can-eat buffet. While the pizza on the buffet won't be the best you've ever had, it's still good and consistent and ranks high on lists of popular pizza chains. If you don't see what you like, you can always put in a special order and have a favorite like mac and cheese or barbecue chicken pizza ready in minutes. There's also a fresh salad bar, hot chicken soup, and a pasta bar. You can also order chicken wings. Once you're done eating your meal, head back to the pizza bar for desserts.
The chain was failing for a while, but has since made a comeback. The company added larger game rooms to many existing Cicis to help spur business. Rather than just a few arcade and claw games in a small, claustrophobic room, these new larger game rooms also have ticketed games that allow kids to earn prizes. The cost for the buffet is separate from the cost of the games.
Multiple locations
Methodology
When looking for kid-friendly buffets to include in our list, we had a few criteria in mind. Not only did they need to have kid-friendly food, but they also had to have kid-friendly experiences. That includes characters, shows, arcades, and/or other activities. We also looked at the menu when deciding which spots to include. The food needed to be approachable to kids.
Something else that the restaurants on our list have in common is that they have food that appeals to grown-ups, too. We looked at reviews to ensure that both adults and children actually enjoyed the buffet. This factor was especially relevant at Disney World and Disneyland. While there are several kid-friendly buffets under the Disney umbrella, we tried to choose the one from each location that had positive reviews and fare that was appealing to children.