11 Of The Largest Buffets In The US
A generously purveyed buffet is an enticing experience, especially with live cooking stations where ingredients are selected per your preference. Due to the copious amounts of food and versatility, it's no wonder this concept is so popular, particularly the cost-effective all-you-can-eat formula. In fact, Statista reports that there are about 4,600 U.S. businesses in this sector, though it's apparently still reeling from the pandemic.
The buffet may be a staple in the nation, but it originated elsewhere, as it was likely the Swedes who introduced it at the 1939 New York's World Fair. That trend then spread across various chains and hotels. How else could casino owners in Las Vegas tempt customers to stay longer and spend more? As for the word itself, it originates from the 12th-century French word "buffet" ("stool" or "bench"), and it was adopted into English in the 19th century to designate food served on a sideboard.
Some of the best all-you-can-eat-buffets across the U.S. are found in Arizona, Connecticut, and Kansas, but are they the largest? And by "largest," we don't necessarily mean the biggest venue but rather an extravagant array of items that are constantly replenished. To answer that query, here is an overview of some of the most elaborate buffets in America, displaying a plethora of selections, from fresh salads to stir-fries, chocolate fountains, and various types of seafood.
Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, PA
Looking for the nation's most extravagant and bountiful food display? Several news outlets seem to agree that the best and largest buffet in the U.S. is none other than Pennsylvania's Shady Maple Smorgasbord. This touristy, wheelchair-accessible restaurant is a staple in Lancaster County, boasting over 200 feet of authentic Pennsylvania Dutch dishes. It can accommodate up to 2,000 seated customers and offers free Wi-Fi, free birthday meals, and large-group sales, which can seriously inflate those queues. Many customers also flock downstairs to the gift shop, which covers 44,000 square feet and sells Amish handcrafts, Pennsylvania Dutch foods, home décor, and Amish and Mennonite nook quilts, among other items.
This much-publicized buffet has been awarded a health score of 96 out of 100 and includes customizable eggs, omelets, and pancakes; fried shrimp and crab cakes; smoked beef brisket; carved honey ham steak; 46 salad items; and a sundae bar with enticing toppings. Look out for the daily, seasonal, and holiday specials, from seafood nights to the homemade pumpkin pie and apple crisp and the county-sourced apple cider in the fall.
Bacchanal Buffet in Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas isn't just the world-famous epicenter of gambling, entertainment shows, and expedited weddings. It's also synonymous with alluring buffet brunches and dinners (especially on the weekend), typically priced between $25 and $85 per person.
True to its name, the Bacchanal Buffet is a prime example of that practice. Established at the Caesars Palace in 2012 and covering 25,000 square feet, it has earned quite a reputation as not just the biggest buffet on the strip but also in all of Las Vegas. Open daily to both hotel and non-hotel guests (bearing in mind the strict 90-minute time limit), this venue can seat up to 600 guests and features a health score of A. The types of food served span American, Mediterranean, sushi, dim sum, and seafood. That's over 250 items that are clearly labeled as per dietary restrictions and allergies, nine live cooking stations, and a rather prompt drink service.
This rich selection includes slow-cooked prime rib, Korean fried chicken, a whole roast pig, agua fresca, and a pasta and risotto station. The dessert selection is no less abundant, featuring customizable crepes, sorbets, egg tarts, and even mousse made from ube (a yam native to Southeast Asia).
The Buffet in College Point, NY
Located in the heart of Queens, Flushing is a lush and diverse neighborhood with a big East and Southeast Asian community. It's only natural, then, that one of the nation's richest pan-Asian and international food displays, simply called The Buffet, sits north of Flushing in College Point. Established in 2012, this Asian-owned venue is open daily for lunch and dinner, and it only takes reservations for groups of 10 and larger, imposing a 90-minute time limit. It features a health score of A.
The choices are endless, from a generously replenished sushi bar to beer-battered chicken nuggets, Korean seafood pancakes, Brazilian BBQ, sauteed Dungeness crab, and pan-seared lamb. There are also carved specialties, such as the Peking duck and Italian rope sausage, as well as a large assortment of soups and desserts, like the New England clam chowder, the coffee blueberry cake, and the coconut mochi. As for soft drinks, they're included in the price, but guests will have to order their beer, sake, wine, and soju on the side.
Borgata Buffet in Atlantic City, NJ
If you find yourself more at ease in spacious, brightly lit restaurants with high ceilings and well-organized sections, then the Borgata Buffet, located in the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, is right for you. Established in 2003, it boasts an elegant North Italian décor adorned with columns and murals and can seat up to 560 guests. There are multiple carving stations and a multitude of Italian, Asian, and American specialties, from oysters and clams on the shell to spice-rubbed steaks.
Customers are welcome from Friday to Monday to help themselves to seconds and thirds from the extensive breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets. Based on online reviews, patrons especially rave about the spring rolls, shrimp cocktail, home fries, General Tso' Chicken, fresh seafood, gelato, puddings, cookies, and fountain drinks.
Feast Buffet in Katy, TX
The aptly named Feast Buffet is a vast and neat all-you-can-eat venue that can seat up to 700 people and features an eye-catching fountain. It claims to be the biggest buffet in Texas, a state known for its hospitality and iconic foods like chicken fried steak, red chili, and pecan pie.
Feast Buffet offers reasonable prices for more than 300 Chinese, Japanese, American, and Mexican specialties that are replenished daily. The options cater to all tastes, from crab legs and crawfish to fried rice, tamales, dim sum, frog legs, egg tarts, and a hibachi grill. Additionally, there are sometimes specials on holidays and feasts, such as Thanksgiving, in which seasonal dishes are offered.
Here's a tip for a chance to eat there for free with a plus one: Just head to their page and enter your name in the monthly draw.
The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood in Myrtle Beach, SC
The dining venue that has likely popularized Calabash-style (lightly battered and deep-fried) seafood in South Carolina's Myrtle Beach area is the Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood. It's a casual, family-friendly place that was established in 1986, can accommodate 1,000 guests, and only takes reservations for parties of 20 or more. Not only does it boast a health score of 100 out of 100, customers of all ages can also enjoy checking out the Dry Sea Aquarium and Nautical Collection.
With over 170 items at its all-you-can-eat buffet, standout items are many, but some of them are subject to availability. You probably can't go wrong with classics like crab legs, steamed oysters, shrimp scampi, carved ham, pepper steak, and shrimp and grits. As for those with a sweet tooth, they will enjoy favorites like banana pudding, lemon pound cake, peach cobbler, and key lime shots.
Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in The Bronx, NY
The Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet is a spacious, casual, welcoming, clean, and kid-friendly venue located in the Concourse Plaza shopping mall. It proudly brands itself as "the largest and most elegant Chinese, Japanese, and American cuisine" restaurant with an extensive buffet selection also consisting of Italian and Mexican dishes and a hibachi-style corner. This reasonably priced venue also offers a to-go buffet option at different price points. It's a grand feast with more than 250 items, from lo mein noodles to peppered shrimp, a sushi bar, an ice cream section, and a wide variety of salads, fresh fruits, and cookies.
Walk-ins are welcome, but large parties should make reservations. Good thing there's a free two-hour parking, which is definitely not frowned upon.
The Nordic in Charlestown, RI
If you're looking for an upscale buffet experience in a lush and tranquil setting, then The Nordic, tucked away in southwest Rhode Island, is recommended. Built on a scenic lakeside property, this family-owned venue was initially established as a hotel in 1963 and has turned into one of the most refined and expensive buffets. Still, you can only partake in this feast on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from April 21 till mid-December. There's also live music entertainment to help with digestion between June and September.
The Nordic has been awarded a health score of 96 out of 100 and is considered a true culinary travel bucket list by some. That's probably due to standout items like the lobster mac and cheese, bacon-wrapped scallops, Black Angus filet mignon, steamed littleneck clams, and Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars.
Manor Buffet in Lancaster, PA
Manor Buffet is an upscale, accessible, and roomy all-you-can-eat venue that promotes itself as "the largest and best buffet in Lancaster." Featuring a health score of 99 out of 100, it's reasonably priced and offers a carry-out option calculated per pound. 450 guests are welcome to roam the 15,000-square-foot space and enjoy the ever-rotating assortment of Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Italian, and American dishes.
The food is neatly organized into sections: seafood, hibachi, sushi, carving station, fruit and salad, and dessert. That's one of the features that enthusiastic customers rave the most about, along with the prompt and courteous service (even for large parties) and the various choices for cakes, cookies, and soft serve. The venue is also deemed suitable for family events, offering fresh sushi and many options for picky children and guests with dietary limits.
The Buffet at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV
This list definitely warrants another extensive buffet option from Las Vegas. Behold The Buffet at the five-star Wynn Hotel, which has nailed a health score of A. Though it's a little on the steep side, it's the kind of decadent culinary experience that perfectly complements an exciting getaway to Sin City, as per many customers on various review platforms.
This venue consists of a casual chic, spacious, and brightly lit atrium with high glass ceilings, 17 live-cooking stations, and a two-hour dining limit. It overflows with international options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — the versatility and quality have been deemed even better than the iconic Bellagio buffet by giddy patrons. Some of their favorite dishes include truffle mac and cheese, New York strip steak, crab legs, seafood boil, and enchiladas. The dessert section covers many cuisines and dietary preferences, with star items like the tiramisu, vegan raspberry tapioca, ube cheesecake, and made-to-order crepes.
Here's a tip for weekend visits: To reduce the wait time, which can be as long as an hour, it's recommended to pre-pay for priority seating.
King Buffet in Dallas, TX
Covering 12,000 square feet, King Buffet in Dallas is often praised by repeat customers for its variety, quality, and affordability, having been awarded a health score of 95 out of 100. It certainly offers a wide assortment of familiar, comforting, and apparently MSG-free Chinese, American, and Japanese dishes. That means more than 200 items in a family-friendly space that's equipped with a Mongolian grill station and an extensive salad bar. The fresh crawfish and clams, chocolate fountain, and the (self-proclaimed) "best ice cream in town" are some of this venue's most praised highlights.
Customers have also been quite vocal about the overall spotless buffet area, delicious Mongolian BBQ, and variety of seasonings. They've also commended the friendly and welcoming staff, large and flavorful crabs, and decent protein-to-rice ratio.
