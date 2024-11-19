11 Of The Largest Buffets In The US

A generously purveyed buffet is an enticing experience, especially with live cooking stations where ingredients are selected per your preference. Due to the copious amounts of food and versatility, it's no wonder this concept is so popular, particularly the cost-effective all-you-can-eat formula. In fact, Statista reports that there are about 4,600 U.S. businesses in this sector, though it's apparently still reeling from the pandemic.

The buffet may be a staple in the nation, but it originated elsewhere, as it was likely the Swedes who introduced it at the 1939 New York's World Fair. That trend then spread across various chains and hotels. How else could casino owners in Las Vegas tempt customers to stay longer and spend more? As for the word itself, it originates from the 12th-century French word "buffet" ("stool" or "bench"), and it was adopted into English in the 19th century to designate food served on a sideboard.

Some of the best all-you-can-eat-buffets across the U.S. are found in Arizona, Connecticut, and Kansas, but are they the largest? And by "largest," we don't necessarily mean the biggest venue but rather an extravagant array of items that are constantly replenished. To answer that query, here is an overview of some of the most elaborate buffets in America, displaying a plethora of selections, from fresh salads to stir-fries, chocolate fountains, and various types of seafood.

