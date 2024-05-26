Here's What Restaurants Actually Mean By 'All You Can Eat'

Have you ever hesitated to go to an "all you can eat" (or AYCE) restaurant, like one of the 20 absolute best buffets across the U.S., because you didn't know exactly what AYCE actually meant? Or did you feel confused when you were in an AYCE restaurant? You're not alone. For starters, there are a few rules you need to follow at AYCE restaurants — these rules often differ from establishment to establishment — but they are in place so people don't waste food or abuse the AYCE system.

For one, most, if not all AYCE establishments will not allow you to take home leftovers in a doggy bag your food. And don't even think about bringing your own Tupperware, because if you're caught taking home leftovers, the restaurant may ban you permanently. However, there are AYCE restaurants, like buffets, that will allow you to buy takeout by the ounce or pound.

Another rule that's sometimes hidden in fine print, is that you may have to pay an extra fee if you end up ordering too much food and not eating it. We recently visited an AYCE Korean barbecue restaurant in Tukwila, Washington, and while our server told us we could order as many dishes as we'd like, we only discovered the rule in fine print after studying the menu harder. If we had ordered an extra plate of galbi beef and left the plate untouched, we would probably have had to pay the "wasting food" fee.