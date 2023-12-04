What Makes Dungeness Crab Unique

Treasure can be found in all sorts of unexpected places — even along the murky ocean floor. After all, the rough, rocky coastline stretching from Alaska to California is home to one of the most delicious and sought-after seafood delicacies in the United States: the Dungeness crab. Millions of pounds of Dungeness crabs are brought in by fisheries every year, and end up starring in some of the finest seafood dishes throughout the world.

Named after the town of Dungeness, Washington — where people first began fishing for these crustaceans in the 1800s – Dungeness crab meat is prized by chefs and seafood connoisseurs alike for its subtle sweetness, and flaky, delicate texture. Since Dungeness crabs are larger than several similar crab species, as well, the meat is often served in big, flavorful chunks — and, consequently, doesn't necessarily need a heavy helping of additional herbs and spices.

If your mouth isn't watering yet, well ... it will be soon. Make sure you have a lemon wedge and some butter handy as you read on, and find out what makes Dungeness crab so unique.