The Pros And Cons Of Each Cooking Method For Crab

Take it from someone on a tiny island in the Salish Sea with boat-only access to civilization: There are a whole lot of ways to cook crab — and all of them are tasty. In the Puget Sound stretch of the sea, just off the coast of Seattle, we routinely dodge a flotilla of crab cages dotting chilly waterways, evidenced by the 1.5 million-plus Dungeness crabs pulled in every year from October through December. And that's not counting the bounty of colorful, ruby-red king crabs arriving in Northwestern harbors from Alaska's Bering Sea and Kodiak Archipelago.

Regardless of where you live, there's a high likelihood of finding seasonal fresh or year-round frozen crustaceans for fun, fine, or party-ready dining. That means plentiful pots and plates piled high with fresh crab meat, and countless ways to cook and enjoy them. From snow crabs to Dungeness, Maryland blues, Alaskan king, stone, Jonah, or Atlantic "peekytoe" rock crabs from Maine, it's surprisingly easy to create a family-and-friends feast.

It's hard to go wrong when cooking crab, but there are indeed some nuances involved. First, you'll need the freshest crab possible, preferably one that's still alive from your own endeavors or a local seafood market. But most likely, you'll be preparing one that's already been cooked and simply needs reheating. Fortunately, the same cooking methods apply either way, just with different cooking/heating times.