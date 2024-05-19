11 Iconic Foods That Originated In North Carolina

Barbecue, which originates from the Spanish word "barbacoa," has long historical roots in the state of North Carolina. There are actually two distinct styles of pork barbecue in this southern state: east and west. But what makes east and west NC barbecue sauce different? East North Carolina BBQ, a vinegar-based concoction that uses almost the whole pig, is considered to be the original. When diverse styles of barbecue first hit the East Coast centuries ago, this is the one that popped up within NC. It boasts a delicious, tangy vinegary sauce that emphasizes the meat without hiding its unctuous, slightly fatty flavors.

In contrast, west North Carolina BBQ — which comes from German descendants in the Piedmont area of the state — typically combines a tomato element (usually ketchup) with vinegar in its composition. This barbecue configuration also only employs the pork shoulder. Sometimes, brown sugar and butter are added to the recipe, which creates a thicker and richer sauce than what's seen in the east style. While both styles are popular in the state, locals from each region will argue that their area's style is best.

Despite the rivalry and differences between east and west, the way of cooking meat in the barbecue style has been engrained in North Carolina's storied culinary history for centuries. But the state's first official BBQ stand only popped up in Lexington in 1919 — swiftly kicking off the traditional availability of barbecue dishes in restaurant settings.