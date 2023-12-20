If You Haven't Been Frying Livermush, Now Is The Time To Start

Livermush may be in the running for having one of the most deceptively unappealing names out there, but don't let that stop you from trying this North Carolina delicacy. Livermush is a seasoned liver spread, not unlike paté or terrine. This spread is made with pig livers and spices and held together with cornmeal to give it a pliable shape that can be spread or can be cooked in its molded shape. Common spices used to flavor livermush include black pepper and sage. Sage gives the livermush a unique earthy hint to balance out the heavier meat and grain flavors. While some people eat livermush cold on crackers or sandwiches, one of the best ways to enjoy this southern classic is to fry it up.

Livermush was designed to be an easy, no-frills addition to meals, so any way you choose to prepare it should have the same considerations. Frying livermush creates a delectable, addictive, crispy texture; almost like sausage. The cornmeal bits in the livermush crisp up excellently, and the meat and spices develop a more robust flavor. By the time you finish frying it, you'll have transformed the livermush into a unique meat that is perfect for sandwiches or to enjoy on its own.