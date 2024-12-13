What Happened To Old Country Buffet?

If you find yourself struggling with what to order at a restaurant, buffets can offer the best of all worlds. They provide a chance to try everything from pizza and salad to steak and ribs to cake and ice cream. For many years, and for many families, Old Country Buffet was the go-to spot to find all that goodness in one place. But in early 2021, the once-mighty buffet giant fell.

Nowadays, Old Country Buffet evokes feelings of nostalgia for older generations and mockery from younger ones, who may only know the name from the "Carving Guy" training videos passed around social media. Yet, this restaurant chain once had more than 600 locations nationwide, cementing its popularity among families looking for an affordable meal out.

So, how did this buffet giant go under? As the world stayed indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant business (and especially buffets) took a turn for the worse. Many restaurants stopped offering dine-in services altogether, or turned to takeout to stay afloat. In 2021, Fresh Acquisitions, Old Country Buffet's parent company, filed for bankruptcy. It was then purchased by BBQ Holdings Inc., the same conglomerate that owns Famous Dave's.

