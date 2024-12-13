What Happened To Old Country Buffet?
If you find yourself struggling with what to order at a restaurant, buffets can offer the best of all worlds. They provide a chance to try everything from pizza and salad to steak and ribs to cake and ice cream. For many years, and for many families, Old Country Buffet was the go-to spot to find all that goodness in one place. But in early 2021, the once-mighty buffet giant fell.
Nowadays, Old Country Buffet evokes feelings of nostalgia for older generations and mockery from younger ones, who may only know the name from the "Carving Guy" training videos passed around social media. Yet, this restaurant chain once had more than 600 locations nationwide, cementing its popularity among families looking for an affordable meal out.
So, how did this buffet giant go under? As the world stayed indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant business (and especially buffets) took a turn for the worse. Many restaurants stopped offering dine-in services altogether, or turned to takeout to stay afloat. In 2021, Fresh Acquisitions, Old Country Buffet's parent company, filed for bankruptcy. It was then purchased by BBQ Holdings Inc., the same conglomerate that owns Famous Dave's.
Turning to other buffet options
After its acquisition of the Old Country Buffet IP in October 2021, BBQ Holdings executives indicated there were no plans to revive the once-popular brand. In fact, none of its former locations are currently open. Before bankruptcy, some outlets reported that the brand, along with others owned by Fresh Acquisitions, had been struggling for years.
So, where can you get your buffet fix these days? Well, Golden Corral has more than 350 locations in the United States and its territories. The largest buffet chain in the U.S. survived the pandemic through several adaptive measures, including cafeteria-style service, and has continued to thrive since. It offers many of the same food options that Old Country Buffet was once famous for. Additionally, there are still some Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses open as well, which feature a chuckwagon-style buffet, although less than two dozen locations are operating as of December 2024.
Whether you remember Old Country Buffet fondly or not, it likely evokes memories of family meals, wild plate combinations, and the chance to indulge in just about anything your mind and your stomach could think of. It's a shame that not all good things last.