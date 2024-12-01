Disney World Buffets, Ranked Worst To Best

I've been visiting the Walt Disney World resort since the age of three. As a kid, my family went on several occasions, often road-tripping from our home in Northern Illinois all the way down to Central Florida. I have hazy memories of waking up at gas stations to refuel as my dad drove through the night. My travel time to Disney World is much shorter these days as my family and I live about eight minutes from Disney's welcome sign. Living so close, we visit a couple of times each week.

Given the proximity, I've eaten at most restaurants on property. While some of my favorites are sit-down dining experiences (like Topolino's Terrace, which has my pick for one of the best pasta dishes in the U.S.), there are also several buffets on property that are worth your time. That said, if there's one thing I've learned about Disney dining it's that you can expect a whole lot of inconsistency from visit to visit, even at the most popular restaurants in Disney World. So while I may have experienced a particular restaurant one way, when you visit, you may very well experience the buffet in a whole different way.

In any case, I've taken what I know about each restaurant and rated them to help you get the best buffet dining experience. I take into account several factors families consider when choosing restaurants for their trip: ambiance, value, quality, variety, ease of access, and whether it's a character dining experience.

