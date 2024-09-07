The 25 Best Foods And Drinks To Try At The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival
No one does food festivals quite like Walt Disney World, and the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is one of the park's most celebrated events. Each year, dozens of new dishes and beverages join the menu, and this year's lineup is a dream come true for foodies, offering everything from American comfort food classics to French-inspired street food. The beverage selection is just as mesmerizing, with plenty of beers, wines, and mixed drinks to try, though many attendees sip their way around the world with mocktails, cocktails, and everything in between.
During the day, guests can also take part in Emile's Fromage Montage, a Cookie Stroll-like scavenger hunt designed for cheese lovers. At night, dinner is served to live music during EPCOT's Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue, followed by the Luminous: The Symphony Of Us firework show around the World Showcase Lagoon. It's easy to feel a little overwhelmed with so many options, so Tasting Table visited Disney World to bring you a comprehensive guide to the best foods and drinks at the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Flavors of America: Chicago-style Hot Dog
Forget any sad concession-stand hot dogs you've seen before — Disney's Flavors of America booth proves that the humble hot dog can hold its own. It's tough to choose just one from the hot dog-heavy menu with tempting regional selections like Southwest, New York, and Carolina-style, but we picked the colorful Chicago-style Hot Dog.
Smothered in brilliant green relish, pickles, tomato slices, and onions, the Chicago-style Hot Dog's toppings bring out the best of its snappy all-beef frank and soft poppyseed bun. The Flavors of America booth isn't far from the America Gardens Theatre, where you can catch EPCOT's Eat to the Beat concert series through November 18.
UK Beer Cart: Strawberry Basil Cocktail
Summer may be just about over, but the Strawberry Basil Cocktail at EPCOT's UK Beer Cart lets you savor the end of strawberry season with spirit. The brightly-colored drink is brimming with strawberry and basil syrup, making it a feast for the eyes and senses. Infused with Beefeater pink strawberry gin, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, and Seagram's ginger ale, it's a marvelously fruity beverage with an invigorating herbal twist.
At the time we tested it, the cocktail mix hadn't quite reached its fully frozen form — but we found it perfectly enjoyable served over ice. Even those in our party who don't typically enjoy mixed drinks couldn't keep their hands off it!
Refreshment Port: Braised Beef Poutine
Like its alliterative bar food friends, pizza and popcorn, it's hard not to love poutine. Soft cheese curds, gravy, and french fries are a winning combination no matter how you look at them, and the Refreshment Port's Braised Beef Poutine elevates things further with a generous topping of braised beef, herbed Boursin cheese, and gherkin relish.
For $9.50, it's easily one of the most filling foods at the festival. Its rich, beefy gravy is dreamy against melty cheese curds, and the golden, fluffy fries are crisped to perfection. It's an absolute must-try if you're passing through EPCOT Canada — even after trying dozens of dishes prior to the Refreshment Port's poutine, we couldn't resist reaching for more.
Mexico Booth: Poblano Margarita
Crowds tend to gather around EPCOT's Mexico Booth for a reason: The stand is known for offering some of the park's most delicious snacks and drinks. On the menu, you can taste your way through splendid shrimp tostadas, traditional Mexican cornbread, and yes, margaritas.
During our visit to EPCOT Mexico, we tried both the Mango Sunrise Margarita and the Poblano Margarita. Both were impressive, but we preferred the crisp, citrusy bite of the Poblano Margarita, made with Lalo Tequila Blanco, Abasolo Corn Whisky, and Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano Liqueur. The punchiness of the drink's freshly squeezed lime juice helps beat the Florida heat, while its heavily salted rim further enhances the flavor of each sip.
The Fry Basket: Adobo Yuca Fries
The Fry Spot is an attractive location at EPCOT, with lines snaking around the booth even on ultra-sunny days. The triple-threat Fry Flight may be among its most photogenic dishes, but there's something to be said for its Adobo Yuca Fries. The yuca used in The Fry Spot's dish is grown on the premises of the park — you can even see it during EPCOT's Living With The Land ride.
With cool plant-based garlic-cilantro aioli, these golden-fried yuca wedges are just the thing to satisfy a salty craving in the Florida heat. Thanks to their delightfully crisp exterior and fluffy filling, they were among the tastiest treats we tried at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
The Brew-Wing Lab: Pickle Milkshake
It turns out, pickles and milkshakes go great together — at least, in this milkshake from The Brew-Wing Lab at EPCOT. This culinary experiment looks a bit like a famous mint dessert, but you'll find that the creamy green drink is unmistakably pickle-scented as you lean in for a sip.
Even if you're not big on dairy drinks, the Pickle Milkshake is the sort of thing you need to experience at least once. Its pickle flavor is rather delicate, and works shockingly well in a sweet shake. Topped with fresh dill, tiny chocolate pearls, and a dollop of whipped cream, it's every bit as tasty as it looks. Plus, it's a serious conversation starter with other park-goers!
Connections Café and Eatery: Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Opened in 2022, Connections Café and Eatery is a comfortable cafeteria-style spot in the heart of Epcot. Its menu is an interesting spread of internationally-inspired cuisine, including a stunning Niçoise-style salad, chocolate matcha baumkuchen, and more.
The Korean BBQ Sandwich is the latest delicacy to join the pack, a $12.49 platter featuring tender, white meat chicken on a grilled brioche bun — a mouthwatering change of pace from your average chicken sandwich. The spiciness of its sauce is pretty mild, but still worth noting if you're sensitive to heat. Best of all, with a mountain of thin-cut french fries beside it, the Korean BBQ Sandwich is easily enough for two.
France Booth: Brioche aux Escargots
EPCOT France is home to some sought-after sit-down restaurants, like Les Chefs de France, but its France Booth is where you'll find all-new dishes for the International Food & Wine Fest. The Moelleux aux Oignons Caramélisés et au Fromage de Chèvre is certainly tempting, but we couldn't wait to sample Disney's grab-and-go twist on simple baked escargots in the Brioche aux Escargots.
Sautéed snails may not be for everyone, but this EPCOT dish is an ideal way to welcome the uninitiated to a French classic. The mind-bending treat is a plump brioche bun filled with tasty escargots, dressed in creamy garlic sauce and minced parsley.
Connections Cafe & Eatery: Blackberry Caipiroska
Another new beverage to try at the 2024 EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival is the Blackberry Caipiroska. Caipiroska is a Brazilian vodka-based cocktail, though the Connections Cafe & Eatery's interpretation is significantly sweeter than most standard recipes.
Disney's rose-tinted rendition of the drink gets its kick from Tito's Handmade Vodka with a dash of Minute Maid Lemonade, garnished with fresh strawberry slices, blackberry syrup, and frosted mint syrup. As you take in its zingy berry flavor, you can rest your feet and cool off inside the spacious cafe.
Brew-Wing Lab: Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Curry Wings
At the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, you'll hear quite a bit about the Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Curry Wings. The buzzy chicken dish is only available at The Brew-Wing Lab, a relaxed restaurant located inside The Odyssey near EPCOT's Test Track.
The name isn't the only thing that's a mouthful, as these juicy wings pack some serious heat that builds with every bite. Thankfully, they come with a helping of cucumber raita to put out some of the fire. Seasoned hot sauce fans won't have much trouble with the Unnecessarily Spicy Wings, but those with low spice tolerance may want to steer clear.
Coastal Eats: Roasted Warm Water Lobster Tail
There's a little bit of everything at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and seafood lovers should definitely cruise by Coastal Eats. The booth, which originally opened in 2017, is located near the Creations Shop and Test Track ride. Beyond wine and cocktails, you can expect two fresh seaside favorites on its menu: Shrimp Cocktail and Roasted Warm Water Lobster Tail.
We picked up the Roasted Warm Water Lobster Tail, which came with a grilled lemon half and melted garlic butter. The fast service booth puts sit-down seafood restaurants to shame, dishing out tender, sweet lobster tails in minutes flat. Just remember to buy two plates if you're with another lobster lover, as you'll want one all to yourself.
France Booth: Cocktail au Gin et Aux Fraises
If you're looking for a fruity drink that isn't too overbearing, the Cocktail au Gin et Aux Fraises from EPCOT France may be your best bet. One of the newest mixed drinks to join the party at EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival, it's a pleasant pineapple and berry beverage.
This cocktail is tart and refreshing with just the right amount of sweetness, blended with Rose d'Argent strawberry gin, cranberry juice, and Dole pineapple juice (also used in Disney's famous Dole Whip). After you've polished it off, you can grab a crêpe from La Crêperie de Paris, or use your Lightning Lane pass to ride on Remy's Ratatouille Adventure.
Belgium Booth: Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream
A Belgian waffle isn't just for breakfast — it's a great hand-held snack at any time of day. We weren't expecting the Belgian Waffle from the Belgium Booth to be one of our best bites at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but its bright, fruit-tinged flavor was unforgettable.
The waffle is soft and pillowy, smothered in mixed berries and a cloud of whipped cream. The warm berries taste fresh, tart, and sweet despite the cooking process, and their colorful juice soaks into the waffle base for the ultimate flavor infusion.
Refreshment Outpost: Chocolate Amarula Mousse Dome
EPCOT's Refreshment Outpost serves a variety of African-inspired fare, but the booth's Chocolate Cake blew us away by the first bite. The domed dessert looks a little like EPCOT's Spaceship Earth, its large white chocolate shell drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Don't be fooled by its cream-colored coating — inside, there's a fudgy layer of dark chocolate cake stuffed with perfect chocolate mousse. In case you need even more cocoa in your life, the picturesque cake sits atop a round chocolate biscuit, giving you something to snack on later.
Bramblewood Bites: Spiced Apple Old Fashioned-inspired cocktail
A classic Old Fashioned is a go-to cocktail for bourbon lovers across the board, and the only thing better than the original is one made with some festive autumnal flair. That's where the Spiced Apple Old Fashioned-inspired cocktail comes in.
The Bramblewood Bites beverage uses Boyd & Blair Rum in place of the standard bourbon, mixed with apple cider and warm cinnamon spice. The booth's rustic creation may come across as strong since its recipe is quite spirit-forward, but many guests are sure to appreciate its potent flavor profile.
Swirled Showcase: Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Sweet Potato Mousse
Leave it to the mouse to create the perfect mousse. The Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Sweet Potato Mousse is a new and exciting dessert at EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival, and it's incredibly good.
If you're the type to grab second helpings of sweet potato casserole at Thanksgiving, you're going to love Disney's molecular gastronomy-inspired take on its classic fall flavors. Coated in maple syrup and crushed pecan pieces, the Sweet Potato Mousse is a chilly, creamy delight that melts in your mouth. When fully frozen, its consistency is a little more like gelato than mousse, but it becomes softer the longer you let it sit.
Hawaii Booth: Hawaiian Rice Bowl
One of the shining stars at EPCOT's 2024 International Food & Wine Festival is the Hawaiian Rice Bowl, a heaping portion of steamed white rice, lightly seared Spam cubes, and scrambled eggs from the Hawaii Booth. Thanks to umami-packed toppings like furikake, spicy mayo, and eel sauce, each bite is absolutely singing with flavor.
It's enough food to keep you satisfied for hours, though we definitely suggest saving some room for the Hawaii Booth's Passion Fruit Cheesecake. Afterwards, check out the nearby statue of "Moana" stars Heihei and Pua, and don't forget to visit EPCOT's new Journey of Water attraction inspired by the movie.
Shimmering Sips: Fruited Sour Beer and Sparkling Wine Cocktail
If you're familiar with Emile's Fromage Montage at EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival, then you know Shimmering Sips is the booth where you'll find your completer prize. It's also home to several fun libations, like the Fruited Sour Beer and Sparkling Wine Cocktail.
The Fruited Sour Beer and Sparkling Wine Cocktail is a unique fusion, leaning more sour than sweet, though its berry and cherry notes are present in the background. It may not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it's still a fine drink for those fond of beer and wine.
Bramblewood Bites: Grilled Bison
The Grilled Bison at Bramblewood Bites is an excellent way to expand your palette at EPCOT while indulging in some timely fall flavors. For just under $9, it comes with butternut squash purée, grilled mushrooms, huckleberry gastrique, and (at the time of writing) edible dried flower garnish.
The meat is prepared medium rare, giving it fresh-off-the-grill flavor while preserving its naturally tender texture. Bison is the star of the show, but the sweet squash, savory mushrooms, and velvety gastrique support it perfectly. Look for Bramblewood Bites in EPCOT's Harvest Hollow near the Mulled & Milled booth, and enjoy your plate at one of the many picnic tables nearby.
Japan Booth: Eel Temaki Sushi
At EPCOT Japan, there's tons of scrumptious sushi. While restaurants like Teppan Edo offer sophisticated sit-down meals, you can also grab hand-held Wagyu or Eel Temaki Sushi at the Japan Booth all day long without a reservation.
The booth's Eel Temaki Sushi is a total gem of a dish, stuffed with smoky slices of grilled eel, crumbled egg, and pickled daikon radish over fluffy sushi rice. The savory filling is enveloped by a papery sheet of nori seaweed and served open-faced. After sampling the Eel Temaki at EPCOT Japan, head over to the Mitsukoshi Department Store to shop an incredible assortment of imported goods, from vintage kimonos to green tea-scented incense.
Festival Favorites: Irish Milk Shake
Florida can feel pretty toasty at times, which is when the icy Irish Milk Shake comes in clutch. Look for it at Festival Favorites, a new outdoor food window located on the opposite end of the popular Macatizers eatery in EPCOT's CommuniCore Hall.
At its core, the Irish Milk Shake is a creamy blend of ice cream and milk, loaded with Bailey's and a sprinkle of chocolate curls for good measure. It has a bit of an alcoholic kick to it, but this smooth, frosty shake goes down very easily. As an alternative to this boozy beverage, Festival Favorites also offers the new Frozen S'mores, a nonalcoholic dairy drink inspired by the iconic campfire snack.
Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.: PB&J Latte
Peanut butter and jelly may be a favorite flavor duo for schoolchildren everywhere, but this nutty drink is geared toward grown-ups. The PB&J Latte is just one of several innovative iced latte flavors available at Joffrey's this year, joining Coconut Banana Cream Pie and Hazelnut Mocha.
The peanut butter and jelly component in the PB&J latte is somewhat faint, but it's an excellent complement to the smooth flavor of espresso. Each latte is available in a non-alcoholic version for $6.49, or for $14.99, you can add a shot of Bailey's Original Irish Cream to the mix. And those with lactose intolerance, rejoice: Joffrey's lattes can be made with plant milk.
Festival Favorites: BBQ Pork Rinds
Fried pork rinds are delicious enough all on their own, which could be why it's nearly impossible to put down the brand-new BBQ Pork Rinds from Festival Favorites. The crispy cracklings are dusted with piquant BBQ sauce-flavored seasoning and served with a creamy pot of pimento cheese for dipping.
Classic pimento cheese is a uniquely Southern accompaniment to pork rinds, and the peppery spread tastes heavenly against their crunch. Not only are the BBQ Pork Rinds one of the yummiest items available at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but they're also part of Emile's Fromage Montage, netting you an extra cheese stamp for your festival passport.
Shimmering Sips: Guava Cake with Whipped Cream and Coconut
In addition to its stellar drink menu, Shimmering Sips is also serving an enticing dessert option at the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The plant-based Guava Cake with Whipped Cream and Coconut is an indulgent taste of the tropics that won't break your vacation budget.
It starts with thick ribbons of pink guava icing, dotted with fruit-flavored syrup and shreds of dried coconut. Underneath the frosting, there's a sweet guava cake with a pink-colored crumb. At only $4.75 per plate, it's fantastic value, especially when you share it with a sweet-toothed friend.
Japan Booth: Kyoho Grape Sour
The Japan Booth at EPCOT is known for its exquisite food and drink options, and the Kyoho Grape Sour is no exception. It's the newest drink on the EPCOT Japan Booth's menu, just in time for the International Food & Wine Festival.
Blended with Kyoho black grape juice, Japanese vermouth, and shōchū, the smooth, chilled cocktail hits the spot on a hot day. With elegant notes of Kyoho black grapes, a Japanese grape variety similar to Concords, the Kyoho Grape Sour tastes like the sophisticated cousin of concentrated grape juice. If your goal is to drink around the world at Epcot, be sure to include this.