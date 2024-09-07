The 25 Best Foods And Drinks To Try At The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

No one does food festivals quite like Walt Disney World, and the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is one of the park's most celebrated events. Each year, dozens of new dishes and beverages join the menu, and this year's lineup is a dream come true for foodies, offering everything from American comfort food classics to French-inspired street food. The beverage selection is just as mesmerizing, with plenty of beers, wines, and mixed drinks to try, though many attendees sip their way around the world with mocktails, cocktails, and everything in between.

During the day, guests can also take part in Emile's Fromage Montage, a Cookie Stroll-like scavenger hunt designed for cheese lovers. At night, dinner is served to live music during EPCOT's Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue, followed by the Luminous: The Symphony Of Us firework show around the World Showcase Lagoon. It's easy to feel a little overwhelmed with so many options, so Tasting Table visited Disney World to bring you a comprehensive guide to the best foods and drinks at the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.