Belgian Vs Regular Waffles: What's The Difference?

We've all heard that the famous Belgian waffles are extra-delicious. In fact, if you ask the average American what foods Belgium is best-known for, they'd likely cite these breakfast staples (along with beer and chocolate). Thinking about the treats conjures dreamy images of thick, crispy cake with generous drizzles of Nutella, piles of juicy fruit, and clouds of whipped cream.

But we can add all those same toppings to the regular old waffles that come out of our irons in the U.S. So what exactly is it about Belgian waffles that makes them so special? As it turns out, it all comes down to the ingredients involved, the method for making each one, and how these differences affect the taste and texture of the final products. Plus, the history of Belgian waffles goes back much further than American ones. A few things changed when these treats Belgian waffles eventually made it to the U.S., leading to the distinction between the two types that you see today.