Brussels Vs Liège: What's The Difference Between These Belgian Waffles?

Not all waffles are created equal in Belgium, and the existence of Brussels and Liège waffles illustrates this fact. From taste, texture, and appearance, Brussels and Liège waffles have each cemented their identities, making their way into the bellies and hearts of Europeans and visitors alike.

If you find yourself roaming cities throughout the Western European country or have just happened upon a waffles-selling cart at your local farmers market, understanding the difference between the two can help make ordering easier. Since they're both delicious, actually choosing which doughy, crunchy vehicle with which to coat your preferred adornments — whether that's powdered sugar or fruit toppings — presents a challenge.

The recipes to make Brussels and Liège waffles differ, as does how these waffles are presented, but the biggest tip-off for which version you're about to sink your teeth into comes down to the shape of your iron-cooked treat.