14 Best Group-Friendly Restaurants At Disney World

In groups large and small, millions of people visit central Florida's Walt Disney World each year. As an Orlando local who frequents the theme park almost daily, I often observe people on vacations that seem to be going well, while others appear to be devolving into disaster. Although there's no single factor that will make or break your Disney trip, a surefire way to land in a world of hurt amid "The Most Magical Place On Earth" is forgetting to plan out meals.

When traveling in larger groups, this can be especially difficult. You must consider dietary needs, seating, entertainment, and a restaurant's ability to accommodate the size of your party. Thankfully, many popular restaurants in Disney World are prepared for those traveling with large groups. Having visited most Disney World dining spots, I've compiled a list of the places that I believe would best suit a big group. I factored in the ability of these establishments to accommodate different food preferences, each eatery's entertainment value, and every restaurant's capability to ensure a comfortable dining experience for everyone. Actually, some Disney World restaurants only get better when visiting with a bigger group.

My main recommendation? Plan ahead, but be ready to make changes. You'll want to book in advance for larger parties, but if you can't score a reservation you're really hoping for, keep checking back. Reservation time slots have a way of opening up in the days (and even hours) before you plan to dine. Make reservations on the My Disney Experience app for a smooth booking process.