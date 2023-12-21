Here's What Chef Morimoto Says To Expect From Morimoto Asia, A Restaurant For All Tastes

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, renowned for his unique culinary style that blends Western and Japanese techniques, is the mastermind behind Morimoto Asia, a celebrated pan-Asian restaurant and home to some of our favorite cocktails at Walt Disney World located in the shopping and dining district Disney Springs. This dining destination, recognized for its innovative cocktails and prime spot near Gideon's Cookies and Wine Bar George, has become a key player in the area's diverse culinary landscape. In Disney Springs, right alongside Morimoto Asia's delicious flavors, you can find Italian dishes, Spanish specialties, Irish step dancing, and hearty meals, as well as desserts and pub appetizers.

In our recent interview with Chef Masaharu Morimoto and his team, including Patina Restaurant Group's Director of Culinary Chef Yuhi Fujinaga, we explored the philosophy and inspiration behind the restaurant. Chef Morimoto's approach to cuisine, focusing on a harmonious blend of flavors and techniques, is evident in the restaurant's menu, which showcases a range of Asian cuisines.

A visual marvel, Morimoto Asia features an open kitchen enclosed in large glass walls, allowing you an immersive view right into the culinary process. The restaurant's design, characterized by its striking hanging lights and elegantly curated dining space, contributes to its reputation as a transformative dining experience in Disney Springs.