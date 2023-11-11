The 17 Absolute Best Bars At Disney World

Walt Disney World is an incredible destination for foodies. Not only are there quick-service restaurants offering convenient bites throughout the various theme parks, but there are also ultra-fancy establishments serving some of the best culinary delights you'll ever experience in general, let alone in an amusement park. Surprisingly, Walt Disney World is also home to an impressive array of bars and lounges. Many of these watering holes are extensions of larger dining venues, yet they offer menus that are nothing short of unforgettable.

As a local residing roughly 10 minutes from the parks, I've had the privilege of sampling nearly every restaurant, bar, and lounge that Walt Disney World has to offer. Among the vast array of choices, I certainly have my favorites — those special places that my family and I revisit time and time again. Visiting these on your next trip will make it that much more delicious and memorable.