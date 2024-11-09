The Restaurant Chain That's Famous For Its All-You-Can-Eat Salad Bar

When a restaurant offers an unlimited amount of food for a fixed price (the "all you can eat" concept), it is sure to build up a loyal and regular customer base. Buffet-style dining is perfect for those who love the freedom of building their own meal without quantity limitations or having to cook it themselves. Sizzler, a California-born steakhouse chain, has capitalized on this concept with their famous all-you-can-eat salad bar that's one of the most recognizable features of the restaurant's brand.

Before you imagine a boring lettuce bar with few delectable options, guess again. Sizzler's unlimited salad bar actually offers more than just salads. It includes a hot bar with tacos, wings, and pasta — all great options for a filling side dish, and all unlimited. The bar area also has a dessert section with soft serve ice cream. On the salad side, you can build your own salad and hack it with our creative tips, or choose from the restaurant's pre-prepared seasonal lineup. The cost of the salad bar is around $17 per guest, with discounts available for seniors and kids.