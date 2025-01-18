8 Underrated Golden Corral Buffet Items You Shouldn't Skip Next Time

Whether you're a longtime Golden Corral veteran or the national buffet chain is still mythical in your mind, there are a few things you should know about the buffet before stepping foot inside. For example, the decades-old buffet wasn't always a buffet — it started out as a steakhouse, which may explain why its steaks are still pretty popular among customers. Second, the chain is fairly affordable, with meal tickets in most areas sitting at under $20 for the all-you-can-eat buffet. However, the most important thing to know about the buffet is that though many items are definitely a miss, a few are underrated keepers that you shouldn't skip out on the next time you go.

Given that the buffet has a plethora of items on offer, it only makes sense that the quality would vary. When I visited Golden Corral for the first time in over a decade, I was pretty underwhelmed by some of its featured offerings, like the glazed ham and the pizza. But I did run into some items that I would eat again, and to my surprise, some were hidden toward the back of the buffet line rather than being placed front and center. Without further ado, here's my definitive (albeit rather short) list of underrated Golden Corral buffet items you should try the next time you go, based on flavor, texture, and freshness.