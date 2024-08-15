10 Best Instant Rice Brands, Ranked

Ben's Original Ready Rice pouches were priced slightly higher than Golden Star, even though it's made with conventionally grown ingredients rather than organic ones. Like other pouches, this one was pretty simple to make; it just instructed me to mush up the rice, heat it in the microwave for 90 seconds, and then dig in. This brand also notes that you could cook it in a skillet with an extra 2 tablespoons of water, but I can't help wondering why anyone would ever want to make something as simple as instant rice any less instant.

This rice was the only brand that I audibly said, "Well, yep, that's instant rice all right." It was gummy, mushy, and almost like biting into a couch cushion. I could immediately taste the rancid oil inside of this packet, as well as a stale overtone that ruined any hopes that this rice would actually be good. The grains are definitely plump and soft, but the flavor just sent this one tumbling down to the bottom of my list.

Moreover, I think you might be able to get away with this rice if it was coated in a seasoning, as many of Ben's Original products are. But if the original flavor is just plain bad, the brand might have to go back to the drawing board before it tries anything new.