Oddly Enough, You Should Never Order The Chili At Chili's. Here's Why
Chili's has come a long way from its humble roots as a small Dallas eatery on Greenville Avenue. Initially conceived in 1975 as a family-friendly middle-of-the-road option for diners who didn't want to go out for a fancy steak dinner, but wanted something more than just a cafe or fast food snack, Chili's was ahead of the curve. Now, with more than 1,500 U.S. locations that bring in 3.5 billion in sales annually, Chili's has grown to be one of the largest restaurant groups in the country.
And you'd think that a big part of this success is due to their namesake dish: chili. But that's far from the truth. In our taste test, Chili's chili made it into our list of restaurant soups you definitely shouldn't order. On top of it having a funky aftertaste, it is also the dish that gets sent back the most according to someone saying that they're a Chili employee on Reddit. That commenter also said the dish was reminiscent of licorice. Say what you will about whether or not chili is technically considered a soup or a stew, but we're doing you a solid either way when we say, avoid it at all costs.
Chili's: What's in a name?
So if Chili's isn't good at making chili, then why the name? Larry Levine first opened the restaurant along with co-founders Malloy Buckner and John Foshee in 1975, out of an old post office, and is credited with giving Chili's its name. According to Levine, chili was a conversation starter, and could help pique curiosity and bring in business. The initial menu featured chili, burgers, fries, and tacos — guess if you had to pick one to talk about in the '70s chili was it.
Even back then, the restaurant was launched with a humble yet still Tex-Mex menu. These days, though, Chili's is mostly known for its baby back ribs and margarita specials — however, the bowl of chili still remains a nostalgic staple. Even though Chili's "Bowl of the Original Chili" stays true to an authentic Texas chili, packed with meat while avoiding beans and tomatoes, our assessment found that its over-salted contents swim in a pool of grease, making the dish heavier than it needs to be. Next time you're craving a bowl of chili, we recommend skipping the eponymous fast-casual restaurant and making a homemade bowl of chili in your own kitchen instead.