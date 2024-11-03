Oddly Enough, You Should Never Order The Chili At Chili's. Here's Why

Chili's has come a long way from its humble roots as a small Dallas eatery on Greenville Avenue. Initially conceived in 1975 as a family-friendly middle-of-the-road option for diners who didn't want to go out for a fancy steak dinner, but wanted something more than just a cafe or fast food snack, Chili's was ahead of the curve. Now, with more than 1,500 U.S. locations that bring in 3.5 billion in sales annually, Chili's has grown to be one of the largest restaurant groups in the country.

Advertisement

And you'd think that a big part of this success is due to their namesake dish: chili. But that's far from the truth. In our taste test, Chili's chili made it into our list of restaurant soups you definitely shouldn't order. On top of it having a funky aftertaste, it is also the dish that gets sent back the most according to someone saying that they're a Chili employee on Reddit. That commenter also said the dish was reminiscent of licorice. Say what you will about whether or not chili is technically considered a soup or a stew, but we're doing you a solid either way when we say, avoid it at all costs.