Is Chili Technically A Soup Or A Stew?

Some rebellious dishes skirt around the parameters of traditional food categories, and chili is one of them. We cook it in pots (or slow cookers), pour it into bowls, and eat it with spoons, so it's easy to lump chili in with other types of soup. But unlike silky carrot apple or cheesy cauliflower cheddar, chili is undoubtedly chunky — so it's also tempting to scoot it into the stew column, along with heartier meals like a white bean and potato stew.

So, if we're going for the most accurate categorization of the iconic dish here, would we call it a soup or a stew? Chili is often considered a separate type of dish in itself, with many different varieties falling under its umbrella. But technically, it's a stew. No matter which ingredients you include, you'll never see a recipe asking you to puree a chili, like you often do with a soup. Most of these dishes contain beans, diced veggies, crushed or diced tomatoes, and some type of ground meat, which leaves thick pieces of food in your spoonfuls. Because it is hearty and chunky, and typically contains more solids than liquids, chili falls squarely in the stew category.