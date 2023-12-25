Cheesy Cauliflower Cheddar Soup Recipe
This soup is comfort in a bowl. If you love the combination of cauliflower and cheese, then you are bound to be a fan of this cheesy cauliflower cheddar soup. A hearty and satisfying winter warmer, this recipe is ready in under an hour and is perfect for either lunch or dinner. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles combines cauliflower and sharp cheddar cheese to create a creamy and velvety soup that she likes to serve with croutons and fresh thyme. Alternatively, you can enjoy it with a slice of crusty bread and sprinkle some chopped chives on top.
Randles adds a generous amount of sharp cheddar cheese that is melted into the mixture, giving the soup its rich flavor and texture. The cheese enhances the creaminess of the soup and adds a tangy kick that perfectly complements the earthy taste of the cauliflower. You can adjust the consistency of the soup by adding more vegetable stock or a splash of water.
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy cauliflower cheddar soup
To make this cheesy cauliflower cheddar soup you will need a large head of cauliflower, extra-sharp cheddar, potato, vegetable stock, onion, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Randles likes to top this soup with croutons and fresh thyme leaves.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Add the onion and cook for about 6 minutes until soft, stirring as it cooks.
Step 3: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Step 4: Add the rest of the ingredients
Add the cauliflower, potato, and stock.
Step 5: Cook the soup
Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and leave to simmer covered for about 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and potato are soft.
Step 6: Liquidize the soup
Switch off the heat and liquidize the soup with a handheld blender until smooth.
Step 7: Add the cheese
Add the cheddar to the soup and stir until all the cheese has melted.
Step 8: Season to taste
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 9: Serve the soup
Serve topped with fresh thyme leaves and croutons.
Can I use frozen cauliflower instead of fresh?
You can use frozen cauliflower instead of fresh in this cheesy cauliflower cheddar soup. You might find it more convenient to use frozen cauliflower, especially when fresh cauliflower is not readily available or if you want to save time on preparation. Using frozen vegetables to make soup actually sometimes yields better results, especially when you want to enjoy vegetables that are out of season. While fresh vegetables are often transported over long distances and left to sit on shelves, frozen vegetables are generally picked when fully ripe and frozen straightaway to preserve their nutritional value. In addition, frozen cauliflower often works out to be cheaper than fresh cauliflower.
Using frozen cauliflower for this recipe calls for a very straightforward swap. Simply add the frozen cauliflower with the potato and stock. You don't need to thaw it first but keep in mind that frozen cauliflower might give the soup a slightly different consistency as it will release more moisture into the soup, so you can adjust the amount of liquid you add accordingly. The soup will also take slightly longer to cook.
Can I make this soup ahead of time?
You can make the soup ahead of time and store it to enjoy later. Allow it to cool completely before transferring it to an airtight container, at which point you can either freeze the soup in single servings, freeze it in bulk, or refrigerate it.
To thaw it from frozen, transfer the soup from the freezer to the refrigerator and let it sit overnight. Once thawed, reheat the soup on the stovetop or in the microwave, stirring occasionally. You may need to adjust the consistency by adding a little extra stock or water. For the best results, try to consume frozen cauliflower soup within 2-3 months. So you can keep track of how long the soup has been in the freezer, remember to clearly label the containers with the name of the soup and the date of preparation.
To reheat from refrigerated, warm up the soup on the stove over low heat, stirring occasionally. For the best flavor, try to consume refrigerated cauliflower soup within 2-3 days.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 grated garlic cloves
- 1 large head of cauliflower (about 1 ¾ pound) trimmed and cut into small florets
- 1 cup potato, cubed (5.3 ounces or 1 medium)
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 2 cups freshly grated extra-sharp cheddar
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Leaves from 8 thyme sprigs
- Croutons
- Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add the onion and cook for about 6 minutes until soft, stirring as it cooks.
- Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the cauliflower, potato, and stock.
- Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and leave to simmer covered for about 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and potato are soft.
- Switch off the heat and liquidize the soup with a handheld blender until smooth.
- Add the cheddar to the soup and stir until all the cheese has melted.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Serve topped with fresh thyme leaves and croutons.