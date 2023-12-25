Cheesy Cauliflower Cheddar Soup Recipe

You can use frozen cauliflower instead of fresh in this cheesy cauliflower cheddar soup. You might find it more convenient to use frozen cauliflower, especially when fresh cauliflower is not readily available or if you want to save time on preparation. Using frozen vegetables to make soup actually sometimes yields better results, especially when you want to enjoy vegetables that are out of season. While fresh vegetables are often transported over long distances and left to sit on shelves, frozen vegetables are generally picked when fully ripe and frozen straightaway to preserve their nutritional value. In addition, frozen cauliflower often works out to be cheaper than fresh cauliflower.

Using frozen cauliflower for this recipe calls for a very straightforward swap. Simply add the frozen cauliflower with the potato and stock. You don't need to thaw it first but keep in mind that frozen cauliflower might give the soup a slightly different consistency as it will release more moisture into the soup, so you can adjust the amount of liquid you add accordingly. The soup will also take slightly longer to cook.