Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe

Between tortilla soup, taco soup, enchilada soup, and quesadilla soup, it can start to feel like we're just naming soups with corn in them after our favorite Mexican entrées. Maybe there is some truth to that, but all of these soups are markedly different and highlight the delicious ingredients that make each meal unique. Tortilla soups feature crispy strips of tortilla whose corn flavor melts into the soup like pozole. Taco soups typically feature crumbly beef and an array of fresh toppings — almost like a chili but brothy. Enchilada soup gets the cheese treatment, becoming the creamiest of the soups while still full of spicy chiles and tender chicken. It should remind you of cheesy, gooey enchiladas.

This chicken enchilada soup recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn is done in the slow cooker, which makes it easy and hands-free. By throwing the ingredients in a slow cooker, the chicken tenderizes and the flavors develop all while you're at work or running errands. When you're ready to eat, just melt the cheeses into the soup, pull the chicken, and prepare your toppings. It's easy and, if we're being honest, even better than regular enchiladas (but don't make us choose).