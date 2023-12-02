Silky Carrot Apple Soup Recipe

Nothing warms you up on a chilly day like a hot bowl of homemade soup. It's even better when that soup is the perfect cross of sweet root vegetables, juicy fall fruit, and just the right seasonings — like this silky carrot apple soup by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table.

Soup has long been used by cultures worldwide to make the most out of seasonal ingredients. This silky carrot apple soup is the perfect example. Featuring carrots and apples in their cold weather prime, it highlights the natural sweetness we associate with the season's harvest. The combination of leeks, celery, and fresh ginger creates a rich aromatic base for the soup, while a touch of fresh thyme and sage adds an herbaceous depth of flavor.

After a long simmer, the vegetables melt into a silky puree that comforts both body and soul. With optional additions of sour cream or croutons, each serving can be tailored to your individual tastes. Make this soup when the inspiration strikes, then store or freeze the leftovers for easy, quick meals on busy weeknights. Any way you serve it, one sip of this soup will have you feeling cozy and nourished.