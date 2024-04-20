8 Chain Restaurant Soups You Should Never Order

What's your go-to answer to the age-old and inevitable restaurant question "Soup or salad?" It's a tough decision, even for the most seasoned of diners, and one which shouldn't be taken lightly as it can change the trajectory of your entire meal.

Adaptable, fresh, and full of nutrients, salads take you down a lighter and more healthful path. On the other hand, soup has that certain je ne sais quoi with its rich, flavorful, and hearty nature. At many establishments, you can't go wrong with either selection. But, at others, you'll want to be a tad more scrupulous in your decision-making.

Some chain restaurant versions of stews, chowders, bisques, and even chili are a sad excuse for soup, guaranteed to disappoint time and time again. Based on my own unfortunate experiences with many of these offerings, coupled with scathing reviews easily found across the internet, I've assembled a list of cups and bowls you should aim to avoid the next time you find yourself dining with the masses. When it comes down to these bland, greasy, sodium-filled, or even straight-up misleading soups, a trusty salad will always be the safer choice. Soups are definitely off rather than on in this rare case.