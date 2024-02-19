The Pro Tip For Achieving A Perfectly Golden Brown Biscuit

Baking the perfect biscuit that comes out of the oven with a beautifully golden brown crust is something of an art form. But fear not, because achieving that coveted hue is simpler than you might think. The not-so-secret tip most professional bakers use to elevate biscuits' appearance from good to great is the application of a wash before baking.

The process simply involves using a pastry brush to lightly coat the top of your unbaked biscuits with a liquid ingredient known to create that browning effect once heated. One of the most popular choices for this is cream, which imparts a rich golden color to the crust. However, if you don't have cream on hand, melted butter, milk, or half-and-half can all serve as suitable substitutes.

The reason these dairy products are so effective at promoting a golden brown crust is due to the milk solids they contain. These solids include sugars that, when exposed to the high temperatures of an oven, caramelize and that's what gives the biscuits their rich, golden hue. But apart from dairy products, some bakers prefer using different variations of egg wash to lend a golden tint as well as a shiny finish.