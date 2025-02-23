The Cooking Method KFC Uses For Its Extra Crispy Chicken

KFC is famous for its deep buckets of moist chicken hiding in a shell of crispy, brown, flakey coating. Since its launch in the 1950s, the KFC menu remains delightfully straightforward. Folks who just want pieces of chicken can choose between two styles: Original or Extra Crispy. Anyone who has ever attempted to make crispy home-fried chicken knows that a lot of the effort goes into perfecting the crunchy coating. In the case of KFC, achieving an especially crispy outer layer while keeping the meat moist requires a different cooking approach than the original recipe.

Advertisement

The brains at the chicken chain's parent corporation, Louisville-based Yum! Brands, shared their secret to getting that iconic extra-crispy crunch in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. A KFC representative said the formula involves double breading the meat by hand and then open frying it. The latter part of the process is what you likely imagine that fast food restaurants do: The workers adding the chicken to a metal basket and submerge it in a vat of oil, uncovered, until it comes out fully cooked and crispy. The original recipe, on the other hand, uses a different blend of spices and is pressure-fried, meaning the chicken is cooked in a sealed well (or pressure fryer) filled with hot oil.

Advertisement