Wendy's Best Breakfast Sandwich Gets Everything Right

The sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sammie is pretty standard across the fast food chains, often coming with different bun options and customizations. Something that sets Wendy's apart from certain other chains is the fact that the egg patty is made to order from freshly cracked eggs. Dunkin', for example, uses frozen egg patties instead — which is totally fine, as Dunkin's best breakfast sandwich is definitely worth the rush hour traffic. But we have to admit that eating fresh eggs for breakfast feels more special, even at a fast food place.

The eggs used in Wendy's breakfast sandwiches are Grade A, which means they're in the second category of quality out of three. The whites of Grade A eggs are not as firm as those of Grade AA (the highest quality), but they're still great for frying while maintaining a solid appearance. On the grill, nothing is added to Wendy's eggs except cooking spray and salt — again contrasting what Dunkin's eggs are made of.

Whether you're a fan of the fresh eggs or the flawlessly seasoned sausage, most Wendy's locations start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. And if the cravings find you while you're already at work, Wendy's can also deliver the sandwich to you. Good morning finally rings true.

