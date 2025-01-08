Wendy's Best Breakfast Sandwich Gets Everything Right
Wendy's likes to boast that its breakfast sandwiches are "a breakfast worth waking up for." We may not be the biggest fans of early mornings, but we are indeed devoted to fast food breakfast sandwiches. To Wendy's credit, a good breakfast does make the morning easier, which is why Tasting Table sampled 9 Wendy's breakfast menu items to determine which ones are actually worth eating at the crack of dawn. Wouldn't you know, the breakfast sandwich won the race — Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin.
This sandwich consists of an egg patty, pork sausage, butter spread, American cheese, and an English muffin. Our taste tester found the flavors are well-balanced, with none of them overpowering the others. The classic square-shaped sausage doesn't disappoint with a full and slightly peppery taste, while the cheese is perfectly melted over the egg patty, bringing some extra flavor to it. The texture is an ideal blend of soft, juicy, and crispy; just thinking about it makes us hungry. Overall, this is a classic example of a solid breakfast sandwich that also carries 20 grams of protein, making it properly filling.
Wendy's secret to the best breakfast sandwich? Fresh eggs
The sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sammie is pretty standard across the fast food chains, often coming with different bun options and customizations. Something that sets Wendy's apart from certain other chains is the fact that the egg patty is made to order from freshly cracked eggs. Dunkin', for example, uses frozen egg patties instead — which is totally fine, as Dunkin's best breakfast sandwich is definitely worth the rush hour traffic. But we have to admit that eating fresh eggs for breakfast feels more special, even at a fast food place.
The eggs used in Wendy's breakfast sandwiches are Grade A, which means they're in the second category of quality out of three. The whites of Grade A eggs are not as firm as those of Grade AA (the highest quality), but they're still great for frying while maintaining a solid appearance. On the grill, nothing is added to Wendy's eggs except cooking spray and salt — again contrasting what Dunkin's eggs are made of.
Whether you're a fan of the fresh eggs or the flawlessly seasoned sausage, most Wendy's locations start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. And if the cravings find you while you're already at work, Wendy's can also deliver the sandwich to you. Good morning finally rings true.