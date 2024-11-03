The Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich That's Worth Rush Hour Traffic

If you're craving a different spin on this tasty sandwich, you can order it without the croissant and opt for an English muffin or a bagel as your choice of bread instead. Not too keen on the classic yellow American cheese? It's totally swappable for white cheddar. You could also take the sandwich with a turkey sausage or bacon, or skip the meat altogether if you prefer the classic egg and cheese variation. You might want to go for the no-bread option, which is just plain sausage and egg with cheese on top — it may even come with a discount because you're skipping the bread.

That said, it's important to know there is no guarantee that every location will be able to do these customizations for you. Dunkin' locations are franchises, which is the reason why they are so inconsistent. Different locations vary in how much they are prepared to modify your order and even in their pricing. If you want a specific modification, your best bet is to always call ahead and ask the location if it can accommodate you, so that you're not wasting a trip on an already busy morning. And if it can't, chances are a different location might be able to.