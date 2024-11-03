The Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich That's Worth Rush Hour Traffic
Breakfast sandwiches are a convenient quick meal on any busy morning when the main objective of the first two hours of the day is to get to work on time without an empty stomach. They're easy to eat on the go and are especially a lifesaver when you haven't had time to make something yourself. Tasting Table's Neala Broderick had the fun task of trying 11 fast food breakfast sandwiches and ranking them best to worst. The winning spot went to the Dunkin' Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant — this sandwich hits all the flavorful notes you want in a good breakfast and is totally worth the extra stop on your morning commute.
Croissants are one of the most delicious ways to upgrade your breakfast sandwich. They're more delicate, buttery, and softer than other choices of bread. The Dunkin' croissant spin on its sausage, egg and cheese sandwich features a toasted croissant filled with an egg, a sausage patty, and American cheese — in that order. The sausage is respectably large and provides a filling and flavorful peppery element. The cheese brings a melty touch that's a must in any fast food sammie, and the entire thing costs less than $6 (or comes free of charge if you reach 800 points with Dunkin' Rewards).
Want a swap? Dunkin's croissant sandwich is customizable
If you're craving a different spin on this tasty sandwich, you can order it without the croissant and opt for an English muffin or a bagel as your choice of bread instead. Not too keen on the classic yellow American cheese? It's totally swappable for white cheddar. You could also take the sandwich with a turkey sausage or bacon, or skip the meat altogether if you prefer the classic egg and cheese variation. You might want to go for the no-bread option, which is just plain sausage and egg with cheese on top — it may even come with a discount because you're skipping the bread.
That said, it's important to know there is no guarantee that every location will be able to do these customizations for you. Dunkin' locations are franchises, which is the reason why they are so inconsistent. Different locations vary in how much they are prepared to modify your order and even in their pricing. If you want a specific modification, your best bet is to always call ahead and ask the location if it can accommodate you, so that you're not wasting a trip on an already busy morning. And if it can't, chances are a different location might be able to.