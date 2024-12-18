Here's Exactly What Dunkin's Eggs Are Made Out Of

If Dunkin' is your preferred place for grabbing a quick breakfast on the go, you've likely sampled its eggs at some point. The egg patty is a staple part of the chain's breakfast sandwiches (including the one that's worth rush hour traffic), and you might also enjoy the omelet bites or the brisket scramble with a side of your regular Dunkin' iced coffee. But have you ever wondered what the eggs are actually made out of? We took a peek at the ingredient list and found there's a bit more to them than just eggs.

The egg patty in sandwiches is made primarily of egg whites, yolks, soybean oil, and water, but it also includes 2% or less of cornstarch, salt, flavoring, xanthan gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. The scramble, whether you like it in a Chorizo & Egg Wrap or the Hash Brown Brisket Scramble, is made of whole eggs, skim milk, and just like the egg patty, also includes soybean oil, cornstarch, salt, xanthan gum, and citric acid.

It's glaringly obvious that the ingredient list includes a few food additives. The reason is that egg products aren't made directly at Dunkin' but rather arrive at each location pre-cooked and frozen. That allows employees to make your breakfast a lot faster ... but it also necessitates the preservatives.

