9 Wendy's Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there any easier solution to breakfast than running by the drive-thru of your favorite fast food joint? Even if you don't regularly enjoy fast food, we're willing to bet you've had a fast food breakfast at least a couple of times in your life, whether it was a road trip necessity or an I-don't-have-groceries emergency. It goes without saying that, though many fast food chains carry similar breakfast items (you'll regularly find some version of an English muffin or biscuit sandwich, for example), they'll vary in terms of quality. We've already compared and ranked fast food breakfast sandwiches — today, I decided to try a variety of Wendy's breakfast offerings to see how they stack up against one another.

Spoiler alert: Unfortunately, none of Wendy's breakfast items blew me away, and I was downright disappointed by a few. Nevertheless, each got a fair chance at a ranking here. When ranking them, I took into account the item's balance of flavors and textures, as well as whether it felt like a substantially filling breakfast food. I'm no newbie to fast food breakfasts, but I don't think I'd ever had a Wendy's breakfast menu item before, so I was equally new to all the options I chose. My overall opinion? Wendy's breakfast is just fine, and though I hate to say it, I personally would prefer a breakfast from McDonald's.