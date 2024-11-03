8 French Toast Sticks, Ranked Worst To Best

The history of French toast — eggy bread, Bombay toast, or whatever you may call it — is a bit of a doozy. Multiple stories and accounts exist out there that highlight how the dish came to be. But, what's almost certain is that it did not actually originate in France — oh là là! Some records show that the first-ever version dates back to ancient Rome. Another chronicle shares that this sweet breakfast fare got its name because of a grammatical error at the hands of a man named Joseph French.

French toast, no matter how it got its start, is a widely eaten breakfast food. It's undoubtedly popular because of its simple makeup and quick and easy preparation. But, when quick and easy isn't quite quick and easy enough, there are also frozen French toast sticks. I recently grabbed as many different frozen French toast products as I could find in order to see which renditions do the beloved recipe proud.

As I dipped and dunked my way through these frozen products, I looked for the sticks that held true to that chewy and unmistakable French toast texture and also offered a great flavor all around — not just something that had to be covered up by loads of distracting cinnamon and sugar. While a handful of options proved too dry, too oily, too bland, or even too dissimilar to traditional French toast overall, others won over my taste buds.

