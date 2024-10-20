Eggo Frozen Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Breakfast may or may not be the most important meal of the day, but either way, it's still my favorite. Bacon and eggs, yogurt and fresh fruit, nostalgic childhood breakfast cereals — it's all good. But breakfast is also often a hurried affair, and homemade pancakes or waffles are off the table when you're just too hungry or late for work to take the time to make them. This is where frozen breakfast items come in clutch, and one brand that has become legendary in this space is Eggo.

Eggo has, in addition to a great marketing team (L'Eggo my Eggo!), a large selection of frozen breakfast items, including waffles, French toast, and pancakes. There are so many flavors and products that I decided to try to find out which items are really worth buying. I sampled each one and ranked them based on factors like taste and consistency. So before you get overwhelmed by having to choose between the fully loaded chocolate chip brownie protein waffles versus chocolate chip pancakes, consult this list of Eggo's frozen breakfast products, ranked from worst to best.