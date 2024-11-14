The Fast Food Chain With The Absolute Worst Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwiches are a quintessential item on fast food menus across the country — but no single one is made the same. Our taste testers took it upon themselves to try as many of them as possible, comparing the breakfast sandwiches on the menus of everywhere from Taco Bell to Panera, and while there were a few shining stars, they found one to be the absolute worst: Starbucks' bacon, Gouda, and egg sandwich.

Starbucks has a few different breakfast sandwiches on its menu, all of which Tasting Table's taste testers compared individually in their ranking of every hot Starbucks breakfast item. But, while the bacon, Gouda and egg might be our top pick if you're going to buy a breakfast sandwich at Starbucks, it pales in comparison to your options from other fast food chains — which says a lot about what little you can expect from Starbucks' other choices, too.

Even despite being your best pick on the Starbucks menu, the bacon, Gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich will be to served to you on a tough, chewy, miniature-sized roll, and the rest of the ratios will be all off. For $6 and some change, the bacon is thin, soggy, and virtually nowhere to be found. To make things worse, the chewiness of the bread only over powers both the Gouda and eggs, which are essentially the only two things this sandwich has going for it.

